Pak-occupied Kashmir has erupted over a ban. Pakistani forces fire tear gas, shutdown continues

Tensions in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir continued this week as the country's security forces shelled tear gas on protestors of the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) after clashes. PoK's Rawalakot and other areas are witnessing unrest following the local government's decision to ban the JAAC under anti-terrorism laws and over a dispute regarding reservation in 12 legislative seats for Kashmiri refugees, ANI news agency reported.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions in the region.(PTI)

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JAAC, a coalition which has earlier led protests over political and socio-economic issues, has opposed the reservation of seats, claiming it undermines local representation.

Meanwhile, as the situation worsens, a shutter-down strike and communications blackout persists in the region following the clashes between protestors and security forces in Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad, which led to the deaths of seven civilians, according to a report by Dawn. The protests have drawn hundreds to the streets, with shutdowns imposed in Bhimbar and Kotli.

Also Read | Canada issues travel advisory for PoK

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions in the region, after reports of casualties, according to ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} The commission urged an immediate de-escalation and an impartial investigation into the deaths and injuries. The rights body warned that “proscribing popular movements invariably risks narrowing democratic space”, while stating that demands for constitutional change must be addressed through peaceful, representative and democratic processes. Over 50 members of British Parliament raise concerns {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commission urged an immediate de-escalation and an impartial investigation into the deaths and injuries. The rights body warned that “proscribing popular movements invariably risks narrowing democratic space”, while stating that demands for constitutional change must be addressed through peaceful, representative and democratic processes. Over 50 members of British Parliament raise concerns {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} More than 50 members of the British Parliament wrote to UK foreign secretary Yvette Cooper, raising concerns over the situation, and on reports of arrests and communications blackout. Bradford East MP Imran Hussain, in a letter to Cooper on June 6, highlighted reports of internet and mobile service disruptions and growing unrest, ANI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More than 50 members of the British Parliament wrote to UK foreign secretary Yvette Cooper, raising concerns over the situation, and on reports of arrests and communications blackout. Bradford East MP Imran Hussain, in a letter to Cooper on June 6, highlighted reports of internet and mobile service disruptions and growing unrest, ANI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The UK Government must use all appropriate diplomatic channels to support de-escalation, the immediate lifting of the blockade, restoration of communications and a peaceful resolution through table talks…” Hussain said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The UK Government must use all appropriate diplomatic channels to support de-escalation, the immediate lifting of the blockade, restoration of communications and a peaceful resolution through table talks…” Hussain said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | India slams Pakistan over deadly crackdown on protesters in PoK

Hussain said that there were over 50 signatories who had expressed concern over the matter. They urged the foreign secretary to look into the reports of arrests, including those of British nationals, and the alleged breakdown of talks between authorities and representatives of the JAAC, according to ANI. The UK Parliament members stressed on the need for peaceful dialogue and meaningful engagement to resolve any grievances, and emphasised the importance of the rights to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression.

They enquired information regarding the steps the UK government was taking to support British nationals in the region and British citizens with family ties there.

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