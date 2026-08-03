Pakistani TV host announces end of 'Hasna Mana Hai' after remarks on PoK protests; confusion prevails over revival

Just three days after voicing concern over the violent clashes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Pakistani TV host Tabish Hashmi announced the end of his show, 'Hasna Mana Hai', sparking debate over the reason behind the shutdown.

Tabish Hashmi had condemned the protests in PoK, urging people involved in the clashes to have a dialogue. (Instagram/tabishhashmi)

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Hashmi had condemned the protests in PoK, urging people involved in the clashes to have a dialogue. As he posted about the end of his show days later, netizens hailed his courage in standing up for PoK. Soon after, a post by the show's X handle triggered massive confusion on social media as it hinted at a comeback of Hashmi and ‘Hasna Mana Hai’.

What Pak TV host said about PoK

In a video message on Instagram last week, Hashmi began by saying he was not aware of the consequences he would face for talking about Kashmir.

Hashmi said the reports on social media and everywhere else are very "disheartening", adding that no matter the state, such things should not happen.

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{{^usCountry}} "What else can we do other than post such videos. I am just expressing my feelings, my sadness. If this (violence) can be stopped because of my voice, I pray to Allah that it ends," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "What else can we do other than post such videos. I am just expressing my feelings, my sadness. If this (violence) can be stopped because of my voice, I pray to Allah that it ends," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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He urged the people involved in the clashes to engage in dialogue, highlighting that they are all each other's people who live, laugh, and cry together over Pakistan's victories and losses.

"Please sit down and have a dialogue. Let's focus together on the other pressing problems in this country (Pakistan) and around the world instead of fighting. I hope sense prevails and Pakistan arises as a unified force in the world," Hashmi added.

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The comments under Hashmi's post expressed gratitude, with many people thanking him for taking a stand for Kashmir.

One of the user's comments stood out: "There is freedom of speech, but I cannot guarantee freedom after speech."

Curtains down after 5 years

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Three days after his post, Tabish Hashmi announced the end of his show 'Hasna Mana Hai'.

Sharing a picture of himself on the stage of his show with a text overlay that read "It was great while it lasted (2022 - 2026)," Hashmi expressed his pleasure having presented the show on national television.

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He said, "It was a pleasure being on National TV for almost 5 years. I've said my thank yous in person to everyone who contributed. To the audience of ' Hasna Mana Hai', I will never forget the love that you have shown. Thank you!!"

‘Price for speaking truth’

Tabish Hashmi's post drew appreciation and respect, with several users commenting on his Instagram handle.

"More power to you, buddy!" read one comment, while another said, "Those who take a stand have to sacrifice, but God turns out those sacrifices into a great fortune. Platforms need Tabish Hashmi, Tabish don't need any platform. Stay strong Tabish Bhai, a lot more to achieve."

Another remark read, "Saw that coming! Wish you so much more in life, brother. When one door is closed, Allah opens another. Best wishes."

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"The price for speaking truth," an Instagram user quipped under Hashmi's post.

ALSO READ | ‘They’re enemies like India': Pakistan minister after at least 34 killed in PoK protests

On X as well, the row went viral as netizens commented on the show's shutdown. One of the users said, "Three days ago, Tabish Hashmi posted a video condemning the violence against protesters...Today, he announced that his show Hasna Mana Hai has come to an end. This is the cost you have to pay in Pakistan when you speak against oppression."

Sayed Z Bukhari, former adviser to Pakistan's ex-prime minister Imran Khan, said if Hashmi's removal from the show is true, it reflects the "insecurity and narrow-mindedness" of the country's government.

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In a post X, Bukhari shared Hashmi's video message on PoK protests and wrote, "If it’s true that Tabish Hashmi has been removed from Hasna Mana Hai, it only further exposes the insecurity & narrow-mindedness of those ruling Pakistan today. His video was spot on. It was respectful, factual, and offensive to no one."

Hailing Hashmi for taking a stand for the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, Bukhari jibed at the Pakistani government and said, "A little thicker skin would go a long way."

Confusion over show's ending

While host Tabish Hashmi announced the end of 'Hasna Mana Hai', the show's official X handle posted on Sunday evening that the "set" has been updated, hinting it will soon return to TV.

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"Finally, 𝗛𝗠𝗛 𝗞𝗮 𝗦̶𝗼̶𝗳̶𝘁̶𝘄̶𝗮̶𝗿̶𝗲̶ 𝗦𝗲𝘁 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗛𝗼 𝗚𝗮𝘆𝗮 𝗛𝗮𝗶." (HMH's set has finally been updated) The X post further read, "Watch brand new HMH with the same old Tabish Hashmi only on Geo TV Network," sharing a picture of the show's set with the text: "2026-Onwards"

Netizens were quick to react to the show's X post, with one user commenting, "A moment of silence for everyone who felt sorry for Tabish Hashmi and had already painted him as the victim."

ALSO READ | India mocks sham election in PoK, says cosmetic exercise to cover up violations

Another user termed the incident a cover-up by Geo TV and called the situation a "publicity stunt".

What's happening in PoK?

Amid allegations of discrepancies in the "legislative elections" and the subsequent violence, the second phase of voting concluded in PoK on Sunday.

Despite heavy police deployment in the region, protesters continued to block roads and prevent voting, news agency PTI reported.

India has consistently maintained that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including areas "currently under Pakistan's illegal and forcible occupation, are integral and inalienable parts of India.

Last week, New Delhi described the 'elections' as Islamabad's attempt to cover up its illegal occupation of the region and hide its "grave" human rights violations there.