Pakistan's accountability watchdog seeks cancellation of Maryam Nawaz's bail for engaging in 'anti-state propaganda'
- The anti-corruption body maintained that after her release on bail, she has been attacking state institutions through media and social media, and has continuously made false accusations and is engaged in anti-state propaganda.
Accountability watchdog - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the cancellation of bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, reported The Express Tribune.
NAB took the position that Maryam is obstructing the investigation by not appearing, and is using tactics to give the public the impression that state institutions are inactive.
NAB has been mired in controversy over violation of human rights, character assassination and arresting people at the inquiry stage to weaken the opposition's anti-government movement.
LHC fixed Maryam Nawaz's bail cancellation petition for hearing on March 15, reported The Express Tribune.
The LHC on November 4, 2019, had granted bail to PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz who was arrested in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.
