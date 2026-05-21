Pakistan's Asim Munir set to land in Iran, hoping to end war with diplomacy strike

Pakistan army chief Asim Munir is likely to travel to Tehran on Thursday as diplomatic efforts continue between Iran and the United States, Iranian media outlet ISNA reported.

Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir, left, is welcomed by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi upon his arrival in Tehran, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (AP)

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The development comes amid continued indirect talks, with Pakistan acting as a channel for message exchanges between the two sides. Earlier on Wednesday, Pakistan’s interior minister Syed Mohsen Naqvi visited Tehran for the second time this week and held discussions with Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian. Follow US-Iran war live updates.

During those meetings, Pezeshkian is said to have discussed recent regional developments along with the status of indirect US-Iran talks and ongoing diplomatic consultations, the ISNA report added.

A Reuters report, meanwhile, said Munir is expected to decide on Thursday whether to travel to Tehran or not, according to three sources familiar with the negotiations.

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{{^usCountry}} The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the decision was still under consideration. Trump warns talks are at ‘borderline’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the decision was still under consideration. Trump warns talks are at ‘borderline’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A ceasefire in place since April 8 has paused hostilities, but US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday local time that the opportunity for diplomacy is narrowing. The Republican President went on to described the negotiations as being “on the borderline” between a possible agreement and renewed escalation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A ceasefire in place since April 8 has paused hostilities, but US President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday local time that the opportunity for diplomacy is narrowing. The Republican President went on to described the negotiations as being “on the borderline” between a possible agreement and renewed escalation. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Talking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews Trump said, “It's right on the borderline, believe me. If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We're all ready to go”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews Trump said, “It's right on the borderline, believe me. If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We're all ready to go”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that diplomatic efforts could collapse quickly if outcomes are not satisfactory, stressing that “we have to get the right answers.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that diplomatic efforts could collapse quickly if outcomes are not satisfactory, stressing that “we have to get the right answers.” {{/usCountry}}

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In a further escalation of rhetoric, White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security advisor Stephen Miller warned Iran of severe consequences if talks fail.

“Iran has a choice to make: they can either agree to a piece of paper that is satisfactory to the United States, or they can face a punishment from our military the likes of which has not been seen in modern history. That's the choice they face,” Miller said while speaking to US media outlet Fox News.

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Iran says US proposal under review

On the Iranian side, state-linked agency Nour News quoted foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying, “We have received US views and are reviewing them”.

Tehran has said the American proposal was delivered through Pakistani mediators, with Islamabad continuing to facilitate exchanges of messages between the two capitals. Iranian officials added that several rounds of communication have already taken place based on Tehran’s original framework for the talks.

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The latest round of diplomatic activity comes as the Middle East remains on edge, with multiple stakeholders pushing to prevent further escalation in the conflict that began after the US-Israel joint strike on Iran on February 28.

While indirect negotiations continue, both sides have also maintained sharp rhetoric alongside disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route. The tensions have contributed to a spike in global fuel prices.

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