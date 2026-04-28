Pakistan's strike on Afghan university puts ceasefire at risk | What we know

Fresh strikes fired from Pakistan have now put the ceasefire with Afghanistan at risk. On Monday, Pakistani strikes hit a university and civilian neighbourhoods, killing at least seven people and injuring 85.

According to Taliban, the Pakistani attacks targeted civilian homes and the Sayed Jamaluddin Afghani ⁠University in Kunar province’s capital, Asadabad.(Reuters)

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As per Taliban officials, this is the first attack against Afghanistan since the China-mediated peace talks resulted in a ceasefire between the two neighbouring countries.

Since October 2025, Pakistan and Afghanistan have been embroiled in cross-border attacks. While attacks decreased for the remainder of the year, tensions erupted again in February after both nations launched new attacks.

Kabul claims Pakistan attacked university, Islamabad slams 'lies'

As per Taliban’s Deputy ⁠Spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat, the Pakistani attacks targeted civilian homes and the Sayed Jamaluddin Afghani ⁠University in Kunar province’s capital, Asadabad.

“We strongly condemn these attacks by the Pakistani military regime, in which ordinary people, academic, and educational institutions were targeted, and declare them unforgivable war crimes,” the spokesman wrote on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} Fitrat added that the wounded included women, children and students at the Sayed Jamaluddin Afghani University, and described the attacks as "an unforgivable war crime, barbarity, and provocative act.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fitrat added that the wounded included women, children and students at the Sayed Jamaluddin Afghani University, and described the attacks as "an unforgivable war crime, barbarity, and provocative act.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kunar Information and Culture Director Najibullah Hanafi said the death toll stood at seven, with 85 people wounded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kunar Information and Culture Director Najibullah Hanafi said the death toll stood at seven, with 85 people wounded. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Afghan higher education ministry added that around 30 students and professors were injured in the strike on the university. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Afghan higher education ministry added that around 30 students and professors were injured in the strike on the university. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has dismissed the report and stated that the Taliban's claim is a "blatant lie." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Pakistan's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has dismissed the report and stated that the Taliban's claim is a "blatant lie." {{/usCountry}}

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“Pakistan’s targeting is precise and intelligence-based. No strike has been carried out at Sayed Jamaluddin Afghan University. The claims are frivolous and fake,” the statement added further.

Ceasefire at risk

Monday's strikes in Afghanistan mark the first major attack since the peace talks mediated by China. Along with China, Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were also part of the mediation efforts.

The fighting between Kabul and Islamabad subsided in March, after a temporary ceasefire was declared for Eid, which also marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

This truce came after a Pakistani airstrike killed over 400 civilians in Kabul. The fresh attack in northwestern Afghanistan puts an already fragile ceasefire at risk.

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While there was no conclusive result for the first round of talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Chinese foreign ministry stated that both countries are ready to sit down for another round.

"Both Pakistan and Afghanistan attach importance ​to, and welcome, China's mediation, and are willing to sit down for talks again, which is a positive development," foreign ministry ​spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters during a press conference earlier this month.

(With inputs from AP, AFP and Reuters)

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