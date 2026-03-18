Pakistan, Afghanistan declare temporary ceasefire till Eid

Pakistan and Afghanistan announced a temporary ceasefire in hostilities on Wednesday till Eid al-Fitr after requests made by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey. The three countries have repeatedly urged for de-escalation after Islamabad and Kabul engaged in fighting in February. A Pakistani airstrike reportedly hit a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul earlier this week. (REUTERS)

Pakistan's information minister Attaullah Tarar, in a statement, said the pause in strikes against “terrorists and their support infrastructure in Afghanistan” would come into effect at midnight on Wednesday, and will remain in place till Monday, the Associated Press reported.

“Pakistan offers this gesture in good faith and in keeping with the Islamic norms,” Tarar said in the statement. However, the minister warned that any “cross-border attack, drone attack or any terrorist incident” in Pakistan would lead to operations immediately resuming.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have seen repeated cross-border clashes, with tensions escalating after Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. The conflict renewed on February 26, with Pakistan launching strikes against Afghanistan under Operation Ghazab lil Haq.

Islamabad has accused Afghanistan of providing shelter to militants who allegedly carry out attacks inside Pakistan.

Mass funeral in Kabul Afghanistan's announcement of ceasefire came after the country mourned those killed in the recent attack on Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, for which it blamed Pakistan, and held a mass funeral in Kabul on Wednesday.

Pits were dug in a Kabul cemetery ahead of Wednesday's funeral, which Afghanistan health ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman said was for more than 50 people whose remains could not be identified. The Omid hospital, locates near Kabul’s international airport, was struck at 9 pm on Monday.

While Afghanistan has not yet specified a time for pause in hostilities from their side, their government spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said they “will respond courageously to any aggression in the event of a threat.”

Pak strikes hospital in Kabul, Afghan officials say death toll over 400 A Pakistani airstrike hit a drug rehabilitation hospital in Kabul earlier this week, with Afghan officials saying that over 400 people were killed in the strike.

However, Pakistan military alleged earlier today that the site in Kabul hit by an airstrike was used for storing drones and military grade ordnance, and to train suicide bombers.

“We have just gone after the Afghan Taliban regime, their military setups, their terrorist infrastructure, and all the setups which are supporting or promoting terrorists,” Tarar told AP in an interview.

(With inputs from AP)