Palace ‘regularly’ encouraged Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to dress like Princess Diana, book claims

A royal tell-all book has revealed that Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton were encouraged to dress like Princess Diana. Journalist Omid Scobie wrote in ‘Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival,’ that Meghan and Kate “regularly replicated” Diana’s “iconic looks,” sometimes wearing the accessories “once owned by the late princess.” An advance copy of the book was obtained by Page Six.

Omid wrote that it “makes sense” that Meghan and Kate were given accessories owned by Diana, since they are the wives of the royal sons, Prince Harry and Prince William. “But while finding a trend untouched by Diana’s iconic style is almost impossible, the huge amount of effort that goes into channeling her exact look sometimes goes beyond the pale,” he wrote.

“During the past thirteen years, Diana cosplay has become a royal staple,” the royal expert added.

Omid said that he spoke with a royal insider who “worked with” Harry and William, and who told him that the “decisions” about dressing Kate and Meghan were “always discussed with [William or Harry].” “‘Were there gentle pushes from others? At times, yes. It had been known for someone to go back and pull images of Diana at a certain place or time for ideas,'” the royal insider said, according to Omid.

“At the right moment this can be a sweet gesture, but there is also a slightly queasy feeling when you realize it’s often orchestrated within the same system that contributed to her living misery, and an institution that still wants some of Diana’s shine to rub off on them,” he wrote.

Diana died in a car crash in August 1997. Both Meghan and Kate have been seen donning bits of Diana’s legacy occasionally. Meghan was seen wearing Diana’s Cartier watch in May while on a hike with Harry. Kate was seen back in 2019 donning Diana’s famous sapphire earrings.