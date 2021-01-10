Palestinians expect Covid-19 vaccines in March, accuse Israel of shirking duty to supply them
The Palestinian Authority said on Sunday it expects to receive its first Covid-19 vaccine doses in March under a deal with drugmaker AstraZeneca, and accused Israel of shirking a duty to ensure vaccines are available in occupied territory.
While Israel has already become the world leader in vaccinations per capita, Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip have yet to secure their first supplies.
Yasser Bozyeh, the Palestinian general director of public health, told Reuters that in addition to reaching an agreement in principle with AstraZeneca, the Palestinians had also sought supplies from Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Russia, which has developed the Sputnik V vaccine.
Supplies would also come through a World Health Organization (WHO) vaccine programme for poor and middle income countries.
There was no immediate response from AstraZeneca to an emailed request from Reuters for comment.
The Palestinian foreign ministry said in a statement Israel had been "ignoring its duties as an occupation power and committing racial discrimination against the Palestinian people, depriving them of their right to healthcare."
"The search by the Palestinian leadership to secure the vaccines from various sources doesn't exempt Israel from its responsibilities towards the Palestinian people in providing the vaccines," it said.
Under interim peace accords with Israel, the Palestinian Authority exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank. Hamas Islamists run the Gaza Strip.
Israel's vaccination programme covers the country's Arab citizens and Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem.
On the West Bank, it has given vaccines to Israeli settlers, but not to Palestinian residents, who receive health services from the Palestinian Authority.
Human rights groups including Amnesty International say Israel has a legal obligation to provide vaccines for Palestinians under occupation. Israeli officials say they could share vaccines with the Palestinians once Israel's own needs are met.
A WHO official said on Sunday the organisation had held "informal discussions" with Israel over allocating some supplies to the Palestinians to inoculate health workers. The official, Gerald Rockenschaub, head of the WHO office in the Palestinian territories, said Israel indicated it would explore the option.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poll says China's export growth seen slowing in December; imports steady
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan launches new anti-polio drive amid tight security
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bans on Parler and Trump show Big Tech’s power over web conversation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France should consider closing borders with UK: epidemiologist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK ramps up Covid-19 vaccinations as it faces 'worst weeks' of pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Washington mayor asks for increased security around Joe Biden's inauguration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conservative website Parler forced offline: Web trackers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden faces challenge in guiding America past Trump era
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US plans to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President-elect Joe Biden pushes for USD 2000 'stimulus check' for Americans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EXPLAINER: Why Indonesia's plane safety record is a concern
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO experts to visit to probe virus origins on Thursday, says China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats give Mike Pence 24 hours to oust Donald Trump as US President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesia intensifies search for crashed plane's black boxes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iranian cleric calls on Imran Khan to end killings of Pakistan's minorities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox