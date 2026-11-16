Papa John's deploys AI for quality check, offers free pizza to customers who share photos of their orders

Papa John's wants AI to have a look at your pizza before you take your first bite. The chain is offering a free pizza to customers who send in a photo of their delivered order, along with some feedback, as part of an AI-based quality-control campaign to help make sure each of its pizzas is properly cooked and cut. The company reported a 6.5% decline in quarterly same-store sales on November 5. (REUTERS/Representative Image)

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CEO Todd Penegor told Reuters in an interview that the promotion will help the chain to improve pizza quality across its franchised restaurants — addressing inconsistencies that he said have become the “Achilles’ heel” of the brand.

The aim, Penegor said, is to develop a system that can mirror the chain’s in-store quality-control cameras, which use AI to check that cheese is not burnt, pepperoni slices are cut smoothly and the outer crust is shaped like “a beautiful breadstick.”

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But those in-store cameras are only installed in a few hundred locations out of the chain’s 6,000 worldwide, he said. The user-submitted images could allow the company to apply image-based quality control far more widely and cheaply, although they are not yet as accurate as the in-store cameras.

The company has a “huge dashboard with all of the pictures that are coming in,” as well as user-submitted feedback, he said, adding that the promotion generated thousands of photos for the company in the first few days after it began on November 9. It will last until November 20.

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Penegor said the technology was relatively cheap to develop in-house and that it built on existing AI technology the company has developed in partnership with Google Cloud.

The company reported a 6.5% decline in quarterly same-store sales on November 5. Penegor said feedback from the promotion will help the chain decide which fixes to prioritize and give franchisees a clear view of where their restaurants may fall short.