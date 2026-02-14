Parker Sutherland cause of death: What happened to the UNI tight end? What we know

A cause of death for Sutherland was not revealed. "The UNI community mourns the passing of Panther football's Parker Sutherland," the statement read.

Parker Sutherland, a freshman tight end with the University of Northern Iowa , has passed away, the program announced on Saturday. In a statement on social media, the UNI Panthers said that Sutherland has passed away. He was 19.

Sutherland, who was from Iowa City in Iowa, was a 6-foot-6 freshman who weighed 221 pounds, his bio on the UNI Panthers website reads. He graduated from Iowa City High School.

Notably, some unverified reports claimed that Sutherland died in a vehicle accident while some claim he had a heart attack during training, but his family or the school has not confirmed the cause or circumstances of his death.

Who Was Parker Sutherland? Parker Sutherland, recruited by the UNI Panthers in for the upcoming 2026 season out of high school is one of the most accomplished players the school has produced. He led City High in receiving with 439 yards and 7 receiving TDs.

Over his final two seasons combined, he recorded 49 catches for 691 yards and 11 TDs. He also earned Class 5A Second-Team All-State honors as a senior. He was two-time All-District & All-Conference selection and part of one of Iowa’s top Class 5A offenses.

Tributes Pour In For Sutherland The University of Northern Iowa Community paid tribute to Parker Sutherland with heartfelt comments under the official announcement.

"Our thoughts are with Parker’s family and all Panthers right now," the North Dakota State Bison team said.