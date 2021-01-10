Pashtun movement to organize 350 mile march in US, highlight Pak atrocities

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) on Saturday staged a protest outside the residence of the Pakistani ambassador to the US in Washington DC against human rights violation of Pashtun people in Pakistan.

One of the members of the protest also made an important announcement regarding a 350-mile long march from New York to Washington DC which will be organised shortly.

"We are going to organise a long march, long walk from New York to Washington DC, 350 miles," said the protestor.

PTM is a civil society group comprising mainly of ethnic Pashtuns living in Pakistan's tribal areas, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, and parts of Karachi.

Pakistan had been always harsh on them. Earlier, the government resorted to arrest and travel restrictions on its leaders and supporters. But, under Imran Khan's government, the PTM protestors are killed. There are instances of forced disappearances too.

"PTM is struggling for the missing persons, for the human rights of Pashtun peoples, they are being oppressed, and they are victims of terrorism," said another demonstrator.

He also advised to put sanctions against Pakistan for promoting proxy terrorism, "Sanctions should be imposed on Pakistan, and then only Pakistan can learn it. If America stops giving money, then they can learn it".

"We urge Pakistan to instead of sponsoring in proxy terrorism, invest in your people, they need food, your people need food", added another protestor.

He called Pakistan a "shrewd" and "thug" country that blackmails America as well as everyone.

In response to recent happenings in Pakistan, he said, "because of sponsoring proxy terrorism in Kashmir, they lost Kashmir, now they will lose the other side of Kashmir as well".

Earlier, Pakistan police had arrested PTM member Abdul Haq, PTM leader Dr Said Alam Mahsud from his home located in Hayatabad Township.

Both the PTM leaders were arrested because they participated in the Peshawar protest.

PTM leader Ali Wazir too was arrested on December 16 when he along with millions of Pashtuns were remembering the sixth anniversary of the Army Public School attack in which more than 150 children and teachers were killed.

The PTM said that Pakistan has not only failed to bring the killers to justice but has tried to silence those who would ask for answers and accountability.

