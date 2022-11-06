Home / World News / Video shows moments after passenger plane crashes into lake Victoria in Tanzania

Video shows moments after passenger plane crashes into lake Victoria in Tanzania

Updated on Nov 06, 2022 03:21 PM IST

Tanzania: It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the plane as it headed for Bukoba Airport.

A small passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria.
A small passenger plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the plane as it headed for Bukoba Airport. Tanzanian airline company Precision Air said the flight was coming from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam.

News reports showed photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake.

“We have managed to save quite a number of people,” Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale told journalists.

“When the aircraft was about 100 meters (328 feet) midair, it encountered problems and bad weather. It was raining and the plane plunged into the water. Everything is under control,” he said.

Mwampaghale said rescue efforts continued.

tanzania
Story Saved
