IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / PDM announces new round of anti-government rallies across Pakistan
Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), wave to the supporters during an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore, Pakistan.(Reuters)
Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), wave to the supporters during an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Lahore, Pakistan.(Reuters)
world news

PDM announces new round of anti-government rallies across Pakistan

Accusing Imran Khan of seeking the biggest National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in the foreign funding case, the PDM chief said "Foreign funding case is the biggest scandal in the country's history and Imran Khan is the main accused in the case."
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:29 PM IST

The 11-party opposition alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday announced its new round of anti-government rallies across the country.

After a meeting of the PDM steering committee in Islamabad, PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they will hold its first rally of the new phase in Rawalpindi's Liaquat Bagh on February 5, SAMAA TV reported.

According to the PDM chief, the next rally will be held in Hyderabad on February 9 and it will be followed by another public gathering in Sialkot on February 13.

This comes as PDM is set to plan a protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on January 19 against a foreign funding case in 2014.

Rehman said that the foreign funding case against the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has been under trial for the past couple of years but the ECP has yet to announce a verdict, SAMAA TV reported.

Accusing Imran Khan of seeking the biggest National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in the foreign funding case, the PDM chief said "Foreign funding case is the biggest scandal in the country's history and Imran Khan is the main accused in the case."

PDM had organised several rallies including those in Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Multan, and Lahore since October 16.

The PDM has announced the protest as it has demanded the resignation of Imran Khan by January 31.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan pdm
app
Close
e-paper
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces three and a half years in prison at a hearing set for January 29 on charges of violating the terms of a suspended sentence.(AFP)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces three and a half years in prison at a hearing set for January 29 on charges of violating the terms of a suspended sentence.(AFP)
world news

Russia ignores appeals, sends Alexei Navalny to prison

Agencies, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:16 AM IST
Alexei Navalny was stopped by police on Sunday night at passport control as he landed in Moscow from Berlin, where he’d gone for treatment after falling ill in August that he and western governments believe resulted from poisoning carried out by the Kremlin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected a virtual gathering next week — after Covid-19 canceled the annual in-person event of Davos, Switzerland.(ANI Photo)
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected a virtual gathering next week — after Covid-19 canceled the annual in-person event of Davos, Switzerland.(ANI Photo)
world news

Xi Jinping, PM Modi expected for 'virtual' Davos in era of pandemic

AP, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:49 PM IST
Borge Brende, the forum president, said Xi and Modi will be joined also by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and South Korean President Moon Jae-in for the event, and such leaders will consider “the role that Asia will play in the recovery.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian-American Rohit Chopra, who has been named as the head of a federal agency tasked with protecting the interests of consumers. (PTI)
Indian-American Rohit Chopra, who has been named as the head of a federal agency tasked with protecting the interests of consumers. (PTI)
world news

Biden names Rohit Chopra as director of consumer protection bureau

By HT Correspondent, edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:58 PM IST
Chopra is currently serving as a commissioner at the Federal Trade commission, which protects consumers from unfair trade and business practices in the marketplace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The noted Pakistani lawmakers whose names feature in the list are Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
The noted Pakistani lawmakers whose names feature in the list are Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. (Representative Image)(Reuters)
world news

Pak EC suspends membership of 154 lawmakers over failure to submit asset details

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:48 PM IST
As per the country's laws, lawmakers are required to submit their financial statements, along with those of their spouses and children, by December end each year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nancy Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff had earlier confirmed that a laptop was stolen from a conference room.(AP)
Nancy Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff had earlier confirmed that a laptop was stolen from a conference room.(AP)
world news

FBI probes tip that woman stole laptop from Pelosi’s office to sell to Russia

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:41 PM IST
A witness, described as a former romantic partner of the woman, dialled FBI’s telephone tip line, claiming that he spotted her in video footage taken from inside the US Capitol building.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19 was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, before seeping beyond China's borders to wreak global havoc, costing more than two million lives and eviscerating economies.(REUTERS)
Covid-19 was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019, before seeping beyond China's borders to wreak global havoc, costing more than two million lives and eviscerating economies.(REUTERS)
world news

Pandemic response probe team says WHO, China could have acted faster

AFP, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:33 PM IST
  • The panel also criticised WHO for dragging its feet at the start of the crisis, pointing out that the UN health agency had not convened its emergency committee until January 22, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington. (REUTERS)
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the National Press Club in Washington. (REUTERS)
world news

China calls Pompeo 'Mr. Liar'; dismisses charge against Wuhan’s bio-lab

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:26 PM IST
The state department document also alleged that "for many years the United States has publicly raised concerns about China’s past biological weapons work, which Beijing has neither documented nor demonstrably eliminated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the military wait inside the Capitol after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, at the US Capitol. ( AFP)
Members of the military wait inside the Capitol after an "external security threat" prior to a dress rehearsal for the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, at the US Capitol. ( AFP)
world news

US Capitol lockdown lifted after fire in homeless camp brought under control

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:41 PM IST
  • The Capitol Police in a statement said the lockdown was lifted and the fire nearby was contained.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a major break from tradition, Donald Trump will not attend the inauguration of his successor President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday(Reuters)
In a major break from tradition, Donald Trump will not attend the inauguration of his successor President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday(Reuters)
world news

Donald Trump to issue 100 pardons, to leave for Florida before inauguration

By Yashwant Raj, Washington
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 03:22 AM IST
Trump reviewed the pardons with his son-in-law Jared Kushner, daughter Ivanka Trump, both senior White House aides, and other officials for most of the day on Sunday, the Washington Post reported citing sources. Announcements are expected on Monday or Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan(AP)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan(AP)
world news

Pak PM Imran pitches for border markets with Afghanistan, Iran

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:08 PM IST
Khan chaired a review meeting here to discuss the establishment of such markets to provide job opportunities to local people and to control smuggling, according to his office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises,(REUTERS)
US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises,(REUTERS)
world news

Biden aims for unifying speech at daunting moment for US

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:41 PM IST
With the coronavirus raging, unemployment claims soaring and partisan divisions sharpening, Biden faces a fraught moment as he prepares to deliver a speech that aides say he wants to use to “call Americans to unity.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo.(Reuters)
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo.(Reuters)
world news

Bhutan to receive Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from India

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:41 PM IST
This comes after the Nepal Government approved the emergency use of the 'Covishield' vaccine last week, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).
READ FULL STORY
Close
High-level security officials make a survey of the East Front of the Capitol after an announcement of security problems during inauguration rehearsal.(AP)
High-level security officials make a survey of the East Front of the Capitol after an announcement of security problems during inauguration rehearsal.(AP)
world news

US Capitol lockdown lifted after fire in homeless camp prompts security concerns

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:45 PM IST
Four law enforcement officials said that there had been a blaze several blocks over and the rehearsal was evacuated in an abundance of caution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The evacuation of some participants and the lockdown were ordered by the acting chief of Capitol Police in an abundance of caution, officials said.(REUTERS)
The evacuation of some participants and the lockdown were ordered by the acting chief of Capitol Police in an abundance of caution, officials said.(REUTERS)
world news

Inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:01 PM IST
  • Law enforcement officials said there was no threat to the public and the fire was not believed to be a threat to the inauguration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Sri Lankan Christian family grieves as municipal cemetery workers carry the body of their family member who died of Covid-19 for cremation in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(AP)
A Sri Lankan Christian family grieves as municipal cemetery workers carry the body of their family member who died of Covid-19 for cremation in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(AP)
world news

Fear of Covid-19 spread forces Sri Lanka to reduce its Parliament sessions

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:36 PM IST
The Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided that Parliament will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday only, following the Covid-19 cases reported last week, the official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP