e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Pentagon watchdog resigns after being blocked from stimulus role by Trump

Pentagon watchdog resigns after being blocked from stimulus role by Trump

The Pentagon watchdog who was originally cast to chair the independent committee overseeing more than $2 trillion in virus stimulus spending resigned a month after being blocked from that role by President Donald Trump.

world Updated: May 26, 2020 23:40 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Niyati Singh
Bloomberg | Posted by Niyati Singh
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump(Reuters photo)
         

The Pentagon watchdog who was originally cast to chair the independent committee overseeing more than $2 trillion in virus stimulus spending resigned a month after being blocked from that role by President Donald Trump.

Glenn Fine, the principal deputy inspector general at the Pentagon, said in a statement issued Tuesday that the “time had come” for him to step down, while praising the responsibility federal watchdogs have to pursue investigations independent of political pressures.

“They are a vital component of our system of checks and balances and I am grateful to have been part of that system,” Fine said in a statement sent by Dwrena Allen, a spokeswoman for the Pentagon Inspector General’s office.

Fine -- who had served in the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations -- had originally been tapped by his peers to lead the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, but the appointment came as Trump was increasingly taking action against inspectors general he sees as insufficiently loyal.

In an unexpected move in early April, Trump ousted Fine from his job as acting Defense Department inspector general, effectively removing him from being able to serve on the committee. Afterward, Trump said he didn’t know Fine and didn’t think he had ever met him.

Pandemic Watchdog Activates Site to Track Trillions in Spending

Fine was praised by Jim Mattis, Trump’s first defense secretary, as a “public servant in the finest tradition of honest, competent governance,” Yahoo News reported at the time.

Since then, Fine had returned to the Pentagon to his prior role as principal deputy.

In his period as acting inspector general at the Defense Department, Fine improved the transparency of his office, reducing a reliance on a “For Official Use Only” label on documents that’s frequently used in the Pentagon to limit distribution of sensitive or embarrassing information.

He also was credited with improving morale in his department as he pursued a wide range of probes from cost overruns on key weapons systems to the the U.S. military struggles in Syria and Iraq.

The former Harvard University basketball point guard was drafted in the 10th round by the San Antonio Spurs in 1979 but accepted a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University instead.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

tags
top news
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
You remind me of me: Rhodes praises India player on fielding efforts
You remind me of me: Rhodes praises India player on fielding efforts
Rajasthan’s Churu sizzles at 50°C
Rajasthan’s Churu sizzles at 50°C
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In