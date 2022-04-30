Pentagon spokesman breaks down as he talks of Putin's 'depravity'| Video
Horrific images of destruction have emerged from Ukraine ever since Russia launched its offensive on February 24 - it was described as a "special military operation' by Vladimir Putin to "denazify" the country. Two months later, with the NATO and the European Union urging repeatedly for an end to the war, the ceasefire talks are yet to make a headway. The United States, which leads the defence alliance of NATO, is closer to clearing a $33 billion aide as Joe Biden urged the Congress for "critical security, economic, and humanitarian assistance" against "Putin's aggression".
Days after a key visit by top US diplomats - defence secretary of state Lloyd Austin and secretary of state Antony Blinken - Pentagon spokesman John Kirby had an emotional moment on Friday at a press briefing while talking about the Ukraine war that has forced millions out of their homes.
When asked a question about Putin, he said: "I am not a psychologist... I am not going to go into the psychology of Vladimir Putin. It's hard to look at what he is doing in Ukraine... what his forces are doing in Ukraine."
As he continued talking, Kirby was seen breaking down while he added: "It's difficult to look at some of the images and imagine that any well-thinking, serious mature leader would do that. I can't talk to his psychology, but I think we can all speak to his depravity."
The video of the press briefing was shared widely on social media.
Putin’s war on Ukraine has triggered very strong reactions from world leaders. Last month, Biden called him a “butcher”, stressing: For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power.” Later, the White House clarified that he did not mean a regime change.
On Friday, UN chief Antonio Gutteres, during his visit to Kyiv, tweeted: “I was moved by the resilience and bravery of the people of Ukraine. My message to them is simple: We will not give up. The @UN will redouble its efforts to save lives and reduce human suffering. In this war, as in all wars, the civilians always pay the highest price.”
The Ukraine war started on February 24 weeks after Moscow amassed its troops and tanks along the border.
Russia was ‘just minutes away’ from capturing Zelensky, close aide says: report
As the Ukraine war enters 66th day of Russian assault, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's aide has revealed that the Russian troops came to Kyiv with the intention of “capturing the president and his family,” and were just “minutes away from finding them in the first hours of the invasion” on February 24.
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif delegation in Saudi again met with 'chor' slogans: Report
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif was again reportedly met with unwelcoming slogans during the Saudi Arabia visit, according to reports. A video shared by a Twitter user showed the delegation arriving at a facility accompanied by heavy security. However, people at the facility could be heard raising the “chor” (thief) slogan. The authorities in Saudi Arabia on Friday reportedly arrested some Pakistani pilgrims who were chanting slogans against the delegation.
Ukraine warns peace talks with Russia in danger of collapse: 10 points
Ukraine has warned that peace talks with Russia were in danger of collapse as a new mass grave was found in Kyiv Oblast, a province near the capital city of Kyiv, according to local media. With the war in its ninth week, the two countries have not held face-to-face talks since March 29. UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday hailed the courage of Ukainians as he visited the war-hit nation.
Is North Korea preparing for possible nuclear test?
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called on the country's military to “bolster up their strength in every way to annihilate the enemy”, state media reported on Friday, as new satellite imagery showed increased preparations for a possible nuclear test. Kim made the remarks during photo sessions with troops, state media broadcasters, and others involved in a massive military parade staged on Monday, which marked the 90th anniversary of the army's founding.
Ukraine slams attack on Kyiv amid new Mariupol evacuation effort
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of trying to humiliate the United Nations by raining missiles on Kyiv during a visit to the city by the UN chief, an attack that shattered weeks of relative calm in the capital and upset a tentative return to normal. Ukraine's forces, meanwhile, fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east, Zelensky said.
