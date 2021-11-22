'People don't like large families': Mum-of-11 says never used contraception

A woman, mother of 11, living in New Mexico, is facing the ire of social media users for not using contraception or any other birth control measure. Courtney Rogers has about 29,000 followers on Instagram and is trolled for "giving birth to so many children", but she doesn't care.

Speaking to The Sun, Rogers said people judge the family at times. “They don't like large families or accuse us of not providing for them. It doesn't really bother me because I know they're strangers and don't know us at all.”

The 37-year-old married pastor husband Chris in October 2008 and has been pregnant every year since then. She is pregnant with her 12th baby, which is due in March.

They are now parents to Clint, 11, Clay, 10, Cade, 9, Callie, 9, Cash, 7, Colt 6, Case 6, Calena, 4, Caydie, 3, Coralee 2, and Caris, almost 1.

Rogers takes care of her children by herself. She told The Sun that she homeschools all her children.

The Santa Fe resident also saves money by using cloth nappies and skipping pre-packaged snacks in favour of fresh fruit that grows in the couple's farm. Rogers said she is working on expanding the farm.

Chris works at a church and has several side jobs to earn money. The family spend between $400 and $500 a week on the supermarket shop.

Rogers said she had always dreamt of becoming a mother, and her husband suggested having 10 children "like his mother".

“After 10 arrived I still felt young so we went for ‘cheaper by the dozen’. It feels like the perfect family with six boys and six girls,” she told The Sun. Rogers suffered three miscarriages too.

The family's day starts early, with the breakfast at 8am. Rogers then goes straight into the children's homeschooling which lasts till 11 or 11.30am.

After a nap time for the kids in the afternoon, it's time for chores and supper.

The bedtime is around 8 or 8.30pm.