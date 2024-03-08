‘People of Maldives sorry’: Ex-President Nasheed apologises to India, urges Muizzu to end anti-India calls

As the diplomatic ties between the two countries remain tense, former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed extended his apology to India, urging current President Mohamed Muizzu to “put a stop” to anti-India discussions under his government. Former Maldives' president Mohamed Nasheed (AFP)

Voicing his concerns regarding the impact of India's boycott on Maldives and its economy, Nasheed extended an apology to New Delhi on behalf of the people of Maldives, urging Indian tourists to continue to visit the island nation.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While speaking to ANI, Nasheed said, “It has impacted the Maldives a lot, and I am actually here in India. I'm very worried about this. I want to say the people of the Maldives are sorry, we are sorry that this has happened. We want Indian people to come on their holidays to the Maldives, and there will not be any change in our hospitality.”

Highlighting India's responsibile approach amid the tense situation, the former Maldivian president said, “When the president of the Maldives wanted Indian military personnel to leave, you know what India did? They did not twist their arms. They did not display muscle, but just simply told the government of Maldives, 'Okay, let's have a discussion on that.'”

Urging the Muizzu government to put an end to the anti-India narrative, Nasheed said, “It's very unfortunate that President Muizzu had these discussions. I would call him to please stop these discussions on the Dornier flight and the helicopters. They were brought to the Maldives for medical evacuation, and there is a need for medical evacuation.”

“Our islands are far-flung, and we don't have developed hospitals on every island. So, there is very often a need to bring a patient to Male, and to do that quickly would be by air, so we need that,” he added.

Nasheed on growing friendship between Maldives and China

While speaking on the recent defence and military deals between Maldives and China, Mohamed Nasheed said that he “doesn't believe” that it is a defence agreement, but just a ploy to purchase specific equipment.

“I don't think it's a defence agreement. I think that Muizzu wanted to buy some equipment, mainly rubber bullets and tear gas. It is very unfortunate that the government thought that there is a need for more tear gas and more rubber bullets. Governance is not through the barrel of the gun,” he said.

While sharing his views on elections in Maldives and how the world is reacting to the diplomatic row, Nasheed expressed confidence that the Muizzu government will not be able to claim majority.

(With inputs from ANI)