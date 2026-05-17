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'People were flying': 4 critical after car rams through crowd in Italy's Modena; driver held

Mayor Massimo Mezzetti said that a woman was pinned against a shop window and required the amputation of both legs due to the crash.

Published on: May 17, 2026 01:13 am IST
Edited by Danita Yadav
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At least eight people were injured, with four in critical condition, after a man ploughed his car through a crowd in Italy's Modena.

Police work at the scene after a driver injured eight people, four of them badly, when he drove on a sidewalk in Modena, Italy(AFP)

While no one was killed, Modena's mayor has condemned the incident as a "serious attack." Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also called the incident "extremely serious."

“What happened today in Modena, where a man ran over several pedestrians and then allegedly stabbed a passerby, is extremely serious. I express my closeness to the injured people and their families. I also extend my thanks to the citizens who bravely intervened to stop the perpetrator and to the law enforcement agencies for their response,” Meloni wrote on X.

The driver is believed to be a native of Bergamo, Lombardy and was living in Modena. As the investigation continues, authorities are trying to ascertain if the man was under the influence of substances or acted deliberately.

(With inputs from AP)

 
car crash Italy
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