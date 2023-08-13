Did seven-foot bullet-proof 'aliens' attack Peru's village? Officials say…

Residents of a village in Peru claimed that ‘seven-foot-tall aliens’ attacked them. Local leaders claimed that the “creatures” were 'floating' and 'armoured' and were be impervious to bullets. Locals also compared the attackers to 'green goblins' and to local superstitions about 'los Pelacaras' (the Face Peelers).

Peru Alien Attacks: Gold cartels are trying to instill fear by spreading an 'alien' terror through their actions in Peru, the prosecutors claimed.(Representational)

The law enforcement officials, however, suspect that citing was nothing but illegal gold-mining crime syndicates. Giving a new theory to the debate, offcials claimed that the so-called ‘aliens’ were likely gold mafias belonging to drug cartels like Brazil's 'O Primeiro Comando da Capital,' Colombia's 'Clan del Golfo,' FARC. Peru's national prosecutor's office, which is conducting the investigation, said that these gold 'mafias' were responsible for the attacks.

These gold cartels are trying to instill fear by spreading an 'alien' terror through their actions in Peru, the prosecutors claimed, adding that these cartels aim at keeping the local people locked in their homes and away from the illegal gold pits of the cartels. The jetpacks were first used by these illegal mining cartels to explore prospects for gold deeper in the forest surrounding the Nanay river in Peru, they added.

In rural Alto Nanay, Ikitu members said that the 'alien' siege started this summer on July 11. Locals complained of attacks by a 7-foot-tall mysterious creature that appeared in dark-coloured hoods. The area has gold deposited like silt on the riverbeds along the tributaries of the Nanay river that flow into the Amazon, reports claimed.

“These gentlemen are aliens,” Ikitu leader Jairo Reátegui Ávila told local broadcaster Radio Programas del Perú (RPP). “I have shot him twice and he does not fall but rises and disappears,' Reátegui Ávila confessed, saying, “We are frightened by what is happening in the community.”

Another key witness for prosecutors- a school teacher- claimed to see strange beings flying from the ground. Carlos Castro Quintanilla- the prosecutor investigating the case- said, “They would be using state-of-the-art technology, such as thrusters that allow people to fly."

