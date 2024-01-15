Peru ‘alien mummies’ were hoax? Scientists reveal truth behind baffling mystery

Peru's “alien mummies” mystery has confounded the world since last October after a pair of these mysteriously turned up at the airport in Peru's capital Lima. Scientists analysed the two small specimens and asserted that they have entirely Earthly origins. The humanoid dolls- as per experts- are likely fashioned from both human and animal parts. Another separate three-fingered hand believed to be from Peru's Nazca region was also analyzed. Peru Alien Mummies: Remains of an alleged extraterrestrial alien seen in Lima.(AFP)

Experts ruled out any connection to alien life whatsoever as Flavio Estrada, an archeologist with Peru's Institute for Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, said, “They're not extraterrestrials. They're dolls made from animal bones from this planet joined together with modern synthetic glue.”

"It's totally a made-up story," he said.

How were the “alien mummies” found?

The two “alien mummies” turned up in the Lima airport offices of courier DHL in a cardboard box. They looked like mummified bodies dressed in traditional Andean attire after which several speculations about their possible alien origin came to the fore.

Remember the Mexican hearing on mummies?

Last September at a Mexican congressional hearing, two tiny mummified bodies with elongated heads and hands with three fingers were featured. Mexican journalist and UFO enthusiast Jaime Maussan claimed that those bodies were about 1,000 years old and recovered from Peru in 2017. They were not related to any known species, the journalist had then said which was later dismissed by most experts as hoax. Experts believed that these were possibly mutilated ancient human mummies combined with animal parts and they were certainly from Earth, not of aliens.

What “alien mummies” expert said on Mexico mummies?

Experts did not say that the dolls found in Peru were related to the bodies presented in Mexico as they stressed that the remains in Mexico are also not extraterrestrial.