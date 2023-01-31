Home / World News / Peshawar attack: Pakistan police recover head of suspected suicide bomber from blast site

Peshawar attack: Pakistan police recover head of suspected suicide bomber from blast site

world news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 03:55 PM IST

The death toll from the bomb blast rose to 93, with 221 people severely wounded, police officials said, even as rescue operations continued to retrieve the remaining bodies from the debris.

Rescue workers gather as they conduct an operation to clear the rubble and search for bodies at the site of Monday's suicide bombing, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday.(AP)
Rescue workers gather as they conduct an operation to clear the rubble and search for bodies at the site of Monday's suicide bombing, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday.(AP)
PTI |

Rescue officials on Tuesday recovered the severed head of the suspected suicide bomber who they believe blew himself up inside a mosque packed with worshippers during the afternoon prayers on Monday in the high-security zone in Pakistan's restive northwestern Peshawar city.

The death toll from the bomb blast rose to 93, with 221 people severely wounded, police officials said, even as rescue operations continued to retrieve the remaining bodies from the debris.

The powerful blast occurred inside the mosque in the Police Lines area around 1.40 pm when worshippers, which included personnel of the police, army and bomb disposal squad -- were offering the Zuhr (afternoon) prayers.

The suicide bomber who was present in the front row blew himself up, causing the roof to collapse on the worshippers, officials said.

Also Read: Pak PM Sharif's diktat to his party workers after blast rocks Peshawar, says…

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Mohammad Aijaz Khan told Geo TV that the blast appeared to be a suicide attack and the head of the suspected bomber was recovered at the site in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"It is possible that the attacker was already present in the Police Lines before the blast and that he may have used an official vehicle [to enter]," he was quoted as saying by Geo TV.

Khan added the exact nature of the blast will be known once the rescue operation concludes.

Also Read: ‘We need peace…’: Pak cricketers condemn Peshawar blast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Tuesday announced a day of mourning in the province following the attack.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), known as the Pakistani Taliban, claimed responsibility for the suicide attack, saying it was part of a revenge attack for slain TTP commander Umar Khalid Khurasani who was killed in Afghanistan in August last.

A police official said that a portion of the mosque collapsed and several people were believed to be under it.

The TTP, set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007, called off a ceasefire with the federal government and ordered its militants to stage terrorist attacks across the country.

The group, which is believed to be close to al-Qaeda, has been blamed for several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases, and the 2008 bombing of the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad.

In 2014, the Pakistani Taliban stormed the Army Public School (APS) in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing at least 150 people, including 131 students.

The attack has sent shockwaves across the world and was widely condemned.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pakistan peshawar
pakistan peshawar
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out