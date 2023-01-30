Home / World News / Pak PM Sharif's diktat to his party workers after blast rocks Peshawar, says…

Published on Jan 30, 2023

At least 46 people have lost their lives and nearly 150 injured after a blast rocked a mosque inside Pakistan's Peshawar Police headquarters in Peshawar, situated close to tribal areas bordering Afghanistan.

Security officials and rescue workers search bodies at the site of suicide bombing in Peshawar.(AP)
Aryan Prakash

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed workers of his party Pakistan Muslim League (N) to donate blood to save the lives of those injured in the blast at a mosque in Peshawar

“I direct the Muslim League (N) workers to donate blood to save the lives of those injured in the suicide attack, especially the people with 'O-Negative' blood, students and party workers are appealed to immediately. Reach Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar and contribute to saving precious human lives”, Sharif tweeted. 

Earlier, Sharif had directed authorities to ensure proper treatment of the injured victims. He also vowed “stern action" against those who were behind the attack.

At least 46 people have lost their lives and nearly 150 injured after a blast rocked a mosque inside Pakistan's Peshawar Police headquarters in Peshawar, situated close to tribal areas bordering Afghanistan. 

A local police officer told AP that more than 300 worshippers were praying at the mosque when the bomber set off his explosive vest.

According to several media reports, most of the casualties were police officers. It is not clear how the bomber was able to enter the walled compound. Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) commander Sarbakaf Mohamad claimed responsibility for the attack. 

Since November last year, Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terror attacks after the TTP ended the ceasefire with the government forces. The terror group is close to the Afghan Taliban who are now ruling Afghanistan after seizing power in 2021 following the withdrawal of US troops from the landlocked country. 

The TTP has been waging an insurgency in Pakistan for the past 15 years, fighting for a stricter Islamic laws, release of their members from Pak government's custody and reduction of Pakistan Army from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. 

    Aryan Prakash

    Multimedia journalist with over nine years of experience in print, television and digital media. Books, politics and cinema are an inseparable part of life.

