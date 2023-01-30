Home / World News / Blast in mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar, 90 injured

Blast in mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar, 90 injured

world news
Updated on Jan 30, 2023 02:51 PM IST

Pakistan Peshawar Explosion: "A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it," the police official said.

Pakistan Peshawar Explosion: Police officers clear the way for ambulances leaving after carrying wounding people from bomb explosion site, at the main entry gate of police offices, in Peshawar, Pakistan.(AP)
Pakistan Peshawar Explosion: Police officers clear the way for ambulances leaving after carrying wounding people from bomb explosion site, at the main entry gate of police offices, in Peshawar, Pakistan.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

An explosion occurred at a mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar, Reuters reported quoting police officials. At least 90 people were wounded, a local police official told Reuters while a hospital spokesperson said that around 70 people have been injured in the explosion. Some of them are critical, the officials informed.

The blast took place at the mosque where a large number of people had gathered for prayer, police official Sikandar Khan said.

"A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it," the police official added.

Police chief Muhammad Ijaz Khan told AFP that the incident happened during afternoon prayers in Peshawar near Afghanistan.

"We have received dead bodies. It's an emergency situation," Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesman for the main hospital in Peshawar said.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

pakistan
Story Saved
