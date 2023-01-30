‘We need peace…’: Pak cricketers condemn Peshawar blast

Pakistan cricketers on Monday condemned the blast which took place at a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar, killing 46 people and injuring over 100.All-rounder Shoaib Malik tweeted,"- I strongly condemn this blast in Peshawar mosque. Sending many prayers to the families and everyone affected there. We should stay together in these tough times...".“Disturbing & painful news from Peshawar. Prayers for departed souls & Condolences to all effected families. #Peshawarblast we need peace Aameen”, batter Mohammad Hafeez tweeted.

The death toll in the Peshawar blast has mounted to 46, while nearly 150 are wounded, PTI reported. A majority of the casualties included police personnel as the blast took place at a mosque inside a Pakistani police headquarters.

The explosion took place during afternoon prayer in Peshawar, which is close to former tribal areas that border Afghanistan. A Pakistani Taliban commander claimed responsibility for the attack.Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the terror attacks, and ordered authorities to ensure best possible treatment to the victims. His predecessor Imran Khan tweeted, "My prayers & condolences go to victims families. It is imperative we improve our intelligence gathering & properly equip our police forces to combat the growing threat of terrorism.”

Peshawar has been witnessing terror attacks in recent times, not to forget the gruesome massacre at the Army Public School in 2014 in which 149 people including 132 schoolchildren were killed.The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) are a separate group and a close ally of Afghan Taliban which now rules Afghanistan. The TTP has been at war with the Pakistani establishment for the past 15 years, the fighting focussed on establishing Islamic laws in the country, release of their members from government custody and reduction of Pak troops in the tribal regions.

