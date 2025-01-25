Pete Hegseth wins Senate vote as US defence secretary by a narrow margin amid abuse allegations

The US Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's appointment of Pete Hegseth as the country's defence secretary in a dramatic late-night vote on Friday, news agency The Associated Press reported. (FILES) Pete Hegseth, US President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Defense Secretary, testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill. (AFP)

Vice-President JD Vance cast the tie-breaking vote that confirmed the 44-year-old former Fox News anchor's appointment to lead the Pentagon.

The Senate confirmed Pete Hegseth as the nation’s defence secretary in a dramatic 51:50 late-night vote, swatting back questions about his qualifications to lead the Pentagon amid allegations of heavy drinking and aggressive behaviour toward women.

The latest was Hegseth's former sister-in-law accusing him of being emotionally abusive to his ex-wife to the extent of making her fear for her safety.

Which Republicans voted against Hegseth?

Three Republicans — Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine — joined Democrats and independents in opposing his confirmation before Vice President JD Vance cast his first tie-breaking vote.

McConnell, the former Republican leader who has frequently disagreed with Trump, questioned Hegseth’s readiness for the role and be a “change agent,” as he’s described himself.

"Effective management of nearly 3 million military and civilian personnel, an annual budget of nearly $1 trillion, and alliances and partnerships around the world is a daily test with staggering consequences for the security of the American people and our global interests. Mr. Hegseth has failed, as yet, to demonstrate that he will pass this test,” said McConnell, who leads the panel that oversees Pentagon spending.

Murkowski had said earlier that Hegseth's confession of “marital infidelity” demonstrated “a lack of judgment that is unbecoming of someone who would lead our armed forces”.

Collins had expressed concerns about his opposition to women in combat duties.

What did Hegseth say?

In a letter to Republican Senator Thom Tillis, Hegseth dismissed the allegations as “anonymous smears”.

During the confirmation hearing, Hegseth vowed to surround himself with “smarter and more capable” people than him. He also said that his priorities would include reviving the US defence industrial base, overhauling the acquisition process to open up more opportunities for defence startups and rapidly adopting emerging technologies.

Hegseth sounded ideologically similar to Trump when he vowed to get the military rid of “woke” policies.

“The US military needs to confront the reality and perception that it has become too focused on political issues of social justice, political correctness, critical race theory, climate change, etc.,” Hegseth told the Senate Armed Services Committee in his written response.

(With AP inputs)