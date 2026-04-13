Peter Magyar: 10 key facts to know about next Hungary PM after Viktor Orban concedes

Hungary is on the brink of a major political transition after Viktor Orban conceded defeat, paving the way for Peter Magyar to emerge as the country’s next prime minister. On Sunday, Orban, a close Donald Trump ally and prime minister for 16 years, confirmed that he congratulated the opposition leader on his historic win.

Peter Magyar, leader of the pro-European conservative TISZA party, makes a statement in Budapest during the general election(AFP)

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"The election results, though not yet final, are clear and understandable; for us, they are painful but unambiguous," Orban said. "We have not been entrusted with the responsibility and opportunity to govern. I congratulated the winning party."

Read More: Hungary election result: Trump ally Viktor Orban calls Peter Magyar; here's what happened

Hungarians turned out in record numbers for the vote, which became a referendum on Orban’s increasingly authoritarian rule. Magyar cast the election as the last chance to keep Hungary, a NATO and European Union member, from sliding into Russia’s orbit.

Here are 10 key facts on Peter Magyar

Historic 2026 election victory

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{{^usCountry}} Magyar’s Tisza Party secured a landmark win, leading with roughly 51%–55% of the vote against Fidesz at 38%–40%, ending Orban’s 16-year rule. The final count is not out yet. From insider to challenger {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Magyar’s Tisza Party secured a landmark win, leading with roughly 51%–55% of the vote against Fidesz at 38%–40%, ending Orban’s 16-year rule. The final count is not out yet. From insider to challenger {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Before his dramatic break in 2024, Magyar was deeply embedded within Fidesz, serving in multiple government-linked roles and spending over two decades within Orban’s administration. A lawyer and diplomat by training {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before his dramatic break in 2024, Magyar was deeply embedded within Fidesz, serving in multiple government-linked roles and spending over two decades within Orban’s administration. A lawyer and diplomat by training {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Magyar built his early career as a lawyer and diplomat, including work at Hungary’s mission in Brussels and roles on boards of state-owned enterprises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Magyar built his early career as a lawyer and diplomat, including work at Hungary’s mission in Brussels and roles on boards of state-owned enterprises. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read More: Iran releases dramatic Hormuz Strait footage, ‘warning US warship to stay away’ Political rise tied to scandal {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: Iran releases dramatic Hormuz Strait footage, ‘warning US warship to stay away’ Political rise tied to scandal {{/usCountry}}

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His ascent began in early 2024 following a controversial presidential pardon case that forced the resignation of his then-wife, Judit Varga. Soon after, Magyar released recordings alleging government interference in a corruption case.

Personal life and political ties

Magyar was married to Varga for 17 years before their divorce in March 2023. The couple shares three sons, and his extended family includes former Hungarian president Ferenc Madl.

Anti-corruption movement

Despite being a political newcomer on the national stage, Magyar quickly built a movement centered on anti-corruption, governance reform, and reconnecting Hungary with Europe.

Pro-European conservative stance

He identifies as a pro-European conservative liberal, positioning himself as a bridge between traditional values and institutional reform.

Education details

Magyar earned his law degree from Pázmány Péter Catholic University in 2004 and also studied in Berlin at Humboldt University of Berlin through the Erasmus program.

Net worth

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In a 2025 asset declaration, Magyar reported owning multiple properties and approximately 86.4 million forints (~$253,000) in investments, savings, and cash.

Personal interests and lifestyle

Beyond politics, Magyar describes himself as religious and enjoys playing football and cooking with his friends and children.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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