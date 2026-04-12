Iran releases dramatic Hormuz Strait footage, ‘warning US warship to stay away’

On a day when talks between the US an Iran in Pakistan hit a wall, Iranian state news outlets on Sunday released dramatic footage they claimed was from a day before, of their naval forces warning and forcing a US warship to stay away from the Strait of Hormuz. Multiple Iranian embassies shared the video clip on their X handles. From the footage shared by IRIB and Press TV, Iranian state news outlets. (Images: X/@Iraninbulgaria)

The US has not confirmed such a u-turn upon a “30-minute warning”, and in fact claimed on Saturday that two of its warships carried out a mine-clearing operation in the global oil waterway.

Trump, meanwhile, announced the US Navy won't allow any ships now to enter or exit the strait, amid Iran's plans to selectively allow some vessels upon payment of a toll reportedly around $2 million per ship.

The ‘confrontation’ In the video of 64 seconds shared by Iranian outlets, a person from the the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (or Sepah) can be heard saying: “US Navy Warship 121, this is Sepah Navy Station. You must alter course and go back to the Indian Ocean immediately. If you don't obey my order, you will be targeted.”

A woman's voice purportedly replies: "This is Coalition Warship 121. Engaged in transit passage in accordance with international law. No challenges… to you.

The man replies: “Last warning, last warning, last warning. Attention all vessels… in Oman Sea. This is Iranian Sepah Navy. If you see any warship in your vicinity, keep a distance more than 10 miles from them because I'm ready to open fire on them without any warning.”

Watch video below: