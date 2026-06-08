Building collapses, students swing amid tremors: Terrifying visuals of Philippines earthquake

At least three people were killed and four people were injured on Monday after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern city of General Santos in the Philippines, news agency Reuters reported.

7.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines, causes building collapse.

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A tsunami warning has also been issued for the next three hours along parts of the coasts of Indonesia, the Philippines, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a separate alert.

The quake had a depth of 10 kilometres, Bloomberg reported, citing the GFZ Helmholtz Centre for Geosciences.

Also read | Deaths feared after 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines, tsunami warning issued

Several users on social media platform X shared videos purportedly showing buildings collapsing during the earthquake.

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{{^usCountry}} One viral clip shows a shelter falling at a school ground where children had assembled. The video later shows a teacher helping students practise earthquake safety measures before the shelter collapsed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One viral clip shows a shelter falling at a school ground where children had assembled. The video later shows a teacher helping students practise earthquake safety measures before the shelter collapsed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate video shared on social media, residents are seen running for safety as a building collapses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate video shared on social media, residents are seen running for safety as a building collapses. {{/usCountry}}

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Another clip circulating on X appears to show pool sloshing around, highlighting the intensity of the earthquake.

Social media reactions

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"One of the strongest seismic events in recent years has reportedly struck Mindanao, Philippines. While the magnitude makes headlines, the real story is the people in its path. Prayers for everyone affected," a user said.

"Nature can be so scary sometimes," a second user wrote.

Agripino Dacera, the disaster management chief in General Santos, said the reported fatalities were still being verified as authorities assessed the extent of the damage on the ground.

What authorities in Philippines and Indonesia said?

Authorities in the Philippines and Indonesia urged residents to move to higher ground after a tsunami of up to three feet struck parts of the Philippine coastline.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended school classes in affected areas of Mindanao and called on residents in coastal areas to evacuate immediately, AFP reported.

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"Move to higher ground now. Do not wait," he said. “Your life is more important than anything left behind.”

Indonesia issues tsunami warning

Indonesia issued tsunami warnings for several areas, including parts of Kalimantan on the island of Borneo and sections of Sulawesi, warning of waves of up to three metres, according to a post by the national weather agency.

In the southern city of General Santos, a section of a building collapsed, Bloomberg reported citing radio station dzRH. Students were evacuated on the first day of school, while a hospital moved patients outside and onto the street as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from Bloomberg and Reuters)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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