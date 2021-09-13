Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News / PIA becomes first foreign commercial flight to land in Kabul since Taliban takeover
world news

PIA becomes first foreign commercial flight to land in Kabul since Taliban takeover

There were around 10 people on the aircraft which took off from Islamabad, reported an AFP journalist who was on board.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 11:57 AM IST
A Pakistan International Airlines passenger aircraft (File Photo/Reuters)

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane carrying a handful of passengers touched down at Kabul airport Monday, the first international commercial flight to land since the Taliban retook power in Afghanistan on August 15.

"There was hardly anyone on the plane, around 10 people... maybe more staff than passengers," said an AFP journalist aboard the flight from Islamabad.

A PIA spokesman said at the weekend that the airline was keen to resume regular commercial services, but it was too soon to say how frequently flights between the two capitals would operate.

Kabul airport was severely damaged during a chaotic evacuation of more than 120,000 people that ended with the withdrawal of US forces on August 30. The Taliban have been scrambling to get it operating again with technical assistance from Qatar and other nations.

Qatar Airways operated several charter flights out of Kabul last week, carrying mostly foreigners and Afghans who missed out on the evacuation.

An Afghan airline resumed domestic services on September 3.

 

 

