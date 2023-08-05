Pizza profits get sliced in the US - Consumers seek budget-friendly bites

Freshly baked pizzas are facing a challenge as Papa John's reports a 30% drop in profits for the second quarter, marking a decline from $25 million last year to $18 million this year. The popular pizza chain also witnessed a 1.6% dip in revenue, landing at $515 million compared to $523 million in the previous year.

Inflation bites into appetites

Papa John's profit plunges 30% in Q2 due to inflation-triggered price hikes. Consumers opt for budget-friendly alternatives like frozen pizzas.(Representational Image/Unsplash (Sahal Hameed))

Papa John's CEO, Rob Lynch, points the finger at inflation for this downturn, highlighting that escalated prices led to fewer pizzas landing on customers' doorsteps. "Some of the pricing got out in front of what the consumer was willing to spend," Lynch admitted during the recent earnings call.

The chain's North American sales showed a 1% decrease in the quarter ending on June 25, according to their latest financial report. Notably, sales at franchised restaurants within North America saw a more substantial 2.3% drop, in stark contrast to a 2.2% growth at company-owned establishments. This highlights the discernment of consumers, who appear to be adjusting their spending patterns in response to rising restaurant prices.

Consumers are seeking more budget-friendly bites

Morningstar analyst Erin Lash attributes the shift to an evolving consumer mindset, suggesting that people are exploring more affordable alternatives. The first-quarter sales surge of frozen pizzas at Walmart, soaring by 29%, seems to bolster this notion. Lash's observation hints at a broader trend: customers are prioritizing budget-friendly options in the face of fluctuating prices.

Lynch asserts that Papa John's is actively collaborating with franchisees to recalibrate their pricing strategies and promotional models. The objective is to bridge the gap between the pricing at company-owned establishments and franchised restaurants.

The challenges posed by inflation and consumer reactions to pricing are not unique to Papa John's. According to a CNN report, other industry players like Kraft Heinz and Kellogg are facing similar issues, as higher prices feature prominently in their second-quarter results. Kraft Heinz's CEO, Miguel Patricio, revealed, "We priced above the market," while noting that the adjustment has been made.