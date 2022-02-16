Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Trudeau declares national emergency
world news

PM Trudeau declares national emergency

FREEDOM CONVOY: A person walks by several trucks parked near the Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.(Reuters)
Updated on Feb 16, 2022 06:41 AM IST
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya, Prashant Jha, Washington/toronto

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared a national emergency in response to the ongoing truckers’ protests against various Covid-19 related measures including vaccine mandates.

Trudeau made the announcement invoking the Emergency Act, which was enacted in 1988, and never used before in the country’s history as the agitation entered its 18th day.

“We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue,” he said in Ottawa. The emergency powers came into immediate effect and will last for 30 days.

Among the measures that will be applied will be stronger tools for law enforcement to disperse gatherings of protestors including at major border trade routes connecting Canada to the US.

In addition, the act will allow the government to go after crowdfunding platforms and payment processors that have been used by the Freedom Convoy 2022 to fund their protest, and compel financial institutions to freeze accounts of individuals or organisations linked to the agitation.

