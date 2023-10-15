Police arrest Indo-Canadian for murder of his wife

Canadian police have arrested a 57-year-old Indo-Canadian for murder of his wife in what was described as a case of domestic violence.

Balvir Singh, a resident of the town of New Westminster in the province of British Columbia, was charged on Saturday in connection with the murder a day earlier of Kulwant Kaur, aged 46.

On Friday, at around 5.09 pm, officers of the New Westminster detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) responded to a call and first responders found Kulwant Kaur suffering from life-threatening injuries. Despite life-saving efforts by the responding officers with support from the BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS), the victim succumbed to her injuries on the scene.

“First responders identified a suspect, Balvir Singh, at the scene and took him into custody,” a release from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) on Saturday said.

As is the norm in cases related to murder, IHIT took charge of the investigation, while working in partnership with the New Westminster Police Department and the BC Coroners Service.

The release did not specify the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

“This appears to be an isolated incident between family members,” IHIT Sgt Timothy Pierotti, said in the release. He added, “IHIT will continue to be in the area speaking to witnesses and processing the scene throughout the day.” IHIT said the name of the victim was being released to help advance its investigation.

“We’re identifying the victim in hopes that anyone who knew her, who had recent contact with her, could please contact the police as we try to build a timeline of events leading up to her tragic death,” Pierotti told the outlet CTV News. “This is, obviously, another tragic incident of domestic violence that has ended with someone’s life being taken far too soon,” he added.

