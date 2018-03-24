 Police arrest second person linked to French supermarket attack | world news | Hindustan Times
Police arrest second person linked to French supermarket attack

A source said the man, a minor born in 2000, was a friend of the gunman, Redouane Lakdim, 25.

world Updated: Mar 24, 2018 15:42 IST
French security and police gather outside the Super U supermarket in the town of Trebes, southern France, where a man took hostages on Friday.
French security and police gather outside the Super U supermarket in the town of Trebes, southern France, where a man took hostages on Friday. (AFP photo )

Police arrested a second person overnight believed to be linked to an attack in southwestern France on Friday that led to the death of four people, a judicial source said on Saturday.

Another source said the man, a minor born in 2000, was a friend of the gunman, Redouane Lakdim, 25.

Police arrested a woman connected to the attacker on Friday, a French prosecutor said.

Lakdim, who was initially believed to have acted alone, held up a car, fired on police and seized hostages in a supermarket on Friday, in what President Emmanuel Macron called an act of “Islamist terrorism”.

A gendarme who voluntarily took the place of a hostage during the siege has died, France said earlier on Saturday.

Survivors of the supermarket siege said he shouted “Allahu Akbar” and identified himself as a supporter of Islamic State willing to die for Syria.

