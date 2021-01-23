IND USA
world news

Police detain 1,090 people at Russia rallies to back Kremlin foe Navalny

At least 40,000 people joined a protest in central Moscow, according to a Reuters estimates, and rallies took place in dozens of other cities and towns.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Riot police officers run during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Yekaterinburg, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP)

Russian police have detained 1,090 people at unauthorised rallies across Russia on Saturday in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.

At least 40,000 people joined a protest in central Moscow, according to a Reuters estimates, and rallies took place in dozens of other cities and towns.

