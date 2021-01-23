Police detain 1,090 people at Russia rallies to back Kremlin foe Navalny
At least 40,000 people joined a protest in central Moscow, according to a Reuters estimates, and rallies took place in dozens of other cities and towns.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Russian police have detained 1,090 people at unauthorised rallies across Russia on Saturday in support of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.
