e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Police officer charged with assaulting man not wearing mask

Police officer charged with assaulting man not wearing mask

Prosecutors said Detective Andre Pringle was stationed at a grocery store in West Baltimore in spring when 25-year-old Brandon Walker entered the store with a mask on top of his head but not covering his face, The Baltimore Sun reports.

world Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 07:26 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Baltimore
A pedestrian wears a face mask while walking past a sign at a Forward healthcare location during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco.
A pedestrian wears a face mask while walking past a sign at a Forward healthcare location during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco.(AP)
         

A Baltimore police detective is facing criminal charges after prosecutors say he slammed to the ground a man who refused to wear a face mask inside a grocery store.

Prosecutors said Detective Andre Pringle was stationed at a grocery store in West Baltimore in spring when 25-year-old Brandon Walker entered the store with a mask on top of his head but not covering his face, The Baltimore Sun reports.

A mask mandate was in effect because of the coronavirus.

Prosecutors say Walker yelled and cursed Pringle as he escorted him outside of the store. Once outside, Pringle slammed Walker to the ground face first, prosecutors said.

Pringle has been charged with a misdemeanor assault charge. Pringle’s attorney, Chaz Ball, declined to comment to the newspaper.

Walker was charged with multiple crimes, including resisting arrest and assault. Those charges were dropped in November. He pleaded guilty to violating orders under a state of emergency and was put on probation.

tags
top news
India closer to Covid-19 vaccine after UK’s Oxford nod
India closer to Covid-19 vaccine after UK’s Oxford nod
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Delhi shivers at 3.5°C, may be colder today
Delhi shivers at 3.5°C, may be colder today
New conditions okayed for Central Vista revamp
New conditions okayed for Central Vista revamp
Loan apps scam: Chinese national arrested at Delhi airport
Loan apps scam: Chinese national arrested at Delhi airport
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot today
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of AIIMS Rajkot today
Zhong Shanshan dethrones Ambani as Asia’s richest
Zhong Shanshan dethrones Ambani as Asia’s richest
A newsroom in a pandemic
A newsroom in a pandemic
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In