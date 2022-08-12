Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Polio detected in New York's sewage water, suggests virus circulating

Polio detected in New York's sewage water, suggests virus circulating

world news
Updated on Aug 12, 2022 08:19 PM IST
State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said the detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming but not surprising.
This 2014 illustration made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention depicts a polio virus particle.(AP)
AP |

The polio virus has been found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday.

The presence of the poliovirus in the city's wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus, the city and New York state health departments said.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said the detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming but not surprising.

“The risk to New Yorkers is real but the defense is so simple — get vaccinated against polio,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said in a statement.

“With polio circulating in our communities there is simply nothing more essential than vaccinating our children to protect them from this virus, and if you’re an unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated adult, please choose now to get the vaccine. Polio is entirely preventable and its reappearance should be a call to action for all of us.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
polio
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP