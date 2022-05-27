Politicians or billionaires- Who do you trust less? Elon Musk asks

Who do you trust less? politicians or billionaires. This is a question that can trigger spirited conversations, especially in the middle of a pandemic when both world leaders and tycoons have been blamed for not doing enough. Interestingly, this question was asked on Friday in a Twitter poll by Elon Musk, the world’s richest person.

Who do you trust less? Real question. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2022

Last year, the United Nations had told him that 2 per cent of his net worth - $6 billion - could solve the world’s hunger problem. A report by Fortune.com in February said that he had ‘mysteriously’ donated $5.7 billion to charity.

While the world’s hunger problem still remains unresolved, Musk started the social media poll, which was followed by Twitter banter. “Many insightful comments in the mentions,” he said in another post.

Population collapse is the biggest threat to civilization https://t.co/ZrHN5DsrVB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2022

The poll, which has a 24-hour deadline, got 1,329,796 votes- in the first three hours. The 50-year-old Tesla owner has over 95 million followers on the microblogging site. Hours before, he had posted: “Politics is a sadness generator”

His question comes amid another debate he triggered on the social media platform. He has been claiming that the world is facing a big threat - population collapse.

“Population collapse is the biggest threat to civilization,” he had written, along with a video. The topic expectedly leaves internet users divided at a time when population in many countries is blamed for the climate crisis and poverty.

Meanwhile, on Friday, he said he likes learning, “even from the harshest critics”. “Ya know, it’s pretty damn great to be able to talk to people from all walks of life and many countries on Twitter! So much to be learned, even from the harshest critics. Basically … I’m just saying I love all you crazy people. (sic).”

All the banter is happening on the social media platform as Musk’s bid to buy the network continues to face many challenges.

