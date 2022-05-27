Politicians or billionaires- Who do you trust less? Elon Musk asks
Who do you trust less? politicians or billionaires. This is a question that can trigger spirited conversations, especially in the middle of a pandemic when both world leaders and tycoons have been blamed for not doing enough. Interestingly, this question was asked on Friday in a Twitter poll by Elon Musk, the world’s richest person.
Last year, the United Nations had told him that 2 per cent of his net worth - $6 billion - could solve the world’s hunger problem. A report by Fortune.com in February said that he had ‘mysteriously’ donated $5.7 billion to charity.
While the world’s hunger problem still remains unresolved, Musk started the social media poll, which was followed by Twitter banter. “Many insightful comments in the mentions,” he said in another post.
The poll, which has a 24-hour deadline, got 1,329,796 votes- in the first three hours. The 50-year-old Tesla owner has over 95 million followers on the microblogging site. Hours before, he had posted: “Politics is a sadness generator”
His question comes amid another debate he triggered on the social media platform. He has been claiming that the world is facing a big threat - population collapse.
“Population collapse is the biggest threat to civilization,” he had written, along with a video. The topic expectedly leaves internet users divided at a time when population in many countries is blamed for the climate crisis and poverty.
Meanwhile, on Friday, he said he likes learning, “even from the harshest critics”. “Ya know, it’s pretty damn great to be able to talk to people from all walks of life and many countries on Twitter! So much to be learned, even from the harshest critics. Basically … I’m just saying I love all you crazy people. (sic).”
All the banter is happening on the social media platform as Musk’s bid to buy the network continues to face many challenges.
-
Chinese premier Li Keqiang gives dire growth warning in unpublished remarks
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warned of dire consequences if officials don't move decisively to prevent the economy from sliding further, saying a contraction in the second quarter must be avoided. His comments to thousands of local officials at an emergency meeting Wednesday were more frank than the official readout published by state media. Li told attendees that economic growth risks slipping out of a reasonable range, according to people familiar with the discussions.
-
Husband of teacher killed in Texas mass shooting dies of heart attack: Report
Joe Garcia, the husband of fourth-grade teacher Joe Garcia who was one of the victims of the shootout in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, reportedly died of a heart attack two days after her killing. Joe Garcia, 50, had dropped off flowers at his wife's memorial on Thursday morning, a report by the New York Times said.
-
Days after Texas mass shooting, US gun lobby to hold event; Trump to speak
As the United States still emerges from the shock after Tuesday's shooting at an elementary school in Texas' Uvalde city, one of the country's biggest gun lobbies - the National Rifle Association - has pressed ahead with preparations for its annual gathering starting on Friday in Houston, about 450 km away from Tuesday's crime scene. Former United States President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak during the annual gathering on Friday.
-
'Impossible to isolate Russia', Putin warns, Zelensky fears genocide: 10 points
Underlining that it was “impossible to isolate” Moscow, Russian president Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned the West, stressing that “those who try would primarily hurt themselves”. His remarks come as the Ukraine war grinds into the fourth month with global food and fuel supply hit badly. A relentless Putin, however, is showing no signs of budging. Meanwhile, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the Kremlin of attempting a “genocide” in Donbas.
-
Imran, PTI leaders booked over arson, vandalism by supporters during Azadi March
In the first case, a First Information Report was registered for fire and vandalism on the Jinnah Avenue, while a second FIR was launched for arson and damage to property in the Express Chowk area of the city. Both the FIRs were registered on the complaint of police officials, but the second case clearly named Imran Khan and senior PTI leaders Asad Umar, Imran Ismail, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Amin Gandapur and Ali Nawaz Awan among others.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics