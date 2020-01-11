Polls open for Taiwan election dominated by China ties

world

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 06:46 IST

Polls opened in Taiwan on Saturday for a presidential and parliamentary election where the island’s fraught relationship with China is taking centre stage.

The vote will send ripples far beyond its borders with the two main candidates laying out very different visions for Taiwan’s future -- in particular how close the self-ruled island should tack to its giant neighbour.

Election stations opened their doors nationwide at 8am and will close eight hours later. Initial results are expected Saturday evening.