e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / World News / Polls open for Taiwan election dominated by China ties

Polls open for Taiwan election dominated by China ties

Election stations opened their doors nationwide at 8am (0000 GMT) and will close eight hours later.

world Updated: Jan 11, 2020 06:46 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Taipei
A man casts his ballot at a polling station during general elections in New Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man casts his ballot at a polling station during general elections in New Taipei City, Taipei, Taiwan January 11, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)
         

Polls opened in Taiwan on Saturday for a presidential and parliamentary election where the island’s fraught relationship with China is taking centre stage.

The vote will send ripples far beyond its borders with the two main candidates laying out very different visions for Taiwan’s future -- in particular how close the self-ruled island should tack to its giant neighbour.

Election stations opened their doors nationwide at 8am and will close eight hours later. Initial results are expected Saturday evening.

tags
top news
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
Kashmir can see spike in terror activities March onwards, govt warned
HAL needs new orders to keep production going after 2021-22
HAL needs new orders to keep production going after 2021-22
Government appoints 2 joint secretaries, 13 deputies to assist CDS
Government appoints 2 joint secretaries, 13 deputies to assist CDS
India to double US oil imports to cut reliance on others
India to double US oil imports to cut reliance on others
Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as suspects in JNU violence case
Aishe Ghosh, 8 others identified as suspects in JNU violence case
In UP, 20 feared dead as bus collides with truck, bursts into flames
In UP, 20 feared dead as bus collides with truck, bursts into flames
US-Iran conflict won’t hit oil supplies to India: Iraq envoy
US-Iran conflict won’t hit oil supplies to India: Iraq envoy
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
India vs Sri Lanka: Kohli creates impressive world record in 3rd T20I
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news