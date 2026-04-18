Ponca City tornado: Scary visuals emerge from Oklahoma as storm intensifies; strong winds felt in Cushing
A tornado was seen in Ponca City, Oklahoma as people in Cushing said that strong winds were felt there.
A tornado was seen in Ponca City, Oklahoma on Friday. “KOCO 5 Storm Trackers just witnessed a tornado 15 minutes ago in Ponca City,” a person wrote on X and shared a video.
This comes at a time when the National Weather Service has a ‘Severe Thunderstorm Warning’ in place for Ponca City. Other spots included are Kaw City and Kildare. The warning continues till 7:45pm CDT. “This storm will contain golf ball sized hail!,” they shared.
Amid news of the tornado in Ponca City, one person from Cushing mentioned that strong winds were felt there too. The individual also shared a photo.{{/usCountry}}
Amid news of the tornado in Ponca City, one person from Cushing mentioned that strong winds were felt there too. The individual also shared a photo.{{/usCountry}}
Several other people shared visuals from the tornado near Ponca City.
Ponca City: Scary videos from tornado
One person shared a set of videos documenting the damage from the storm and the tornado. “Some Ponca City damage vids,” they wrote.
Another video from the KOCO storm chaser was put up on Facebook. The individual noted “Between Tonkawa and Ponca City a few minutes ago, this storm continues to intensify. This was right before it produced a Tornado near Ponca City.”
Another person shared a clip of a severely overcast sky and wrote “Took this out at the triple t in McCord 15 minutes ago. Take notice of the circulation not more then 1/4 mile in front of me and then not more then 3 minutes later me and my wife seen power flashes 2 miles from us, followed by very strong winds and large hail.”
A person wrote on a local community page “Tornado going down Hartford watch out!”. Yet another clip conveyed the strength of the wind during the storm.
“This video is from Tori Haggard just east of Ponca City! This is the tornado warned storm moving into Osage County!!!,” the person wrote.