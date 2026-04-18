Ponca City tornado: Scary visuals emerge from Oklahoma as storm intensifies; strong winds felt in Cushing

A tornado was seen in Ponca City, Oklahoma on Friday. “KOCO 5 Storm Trackers just witnessed a tornado 15 minutes ago in Ponca City,” a person wrote on X and shared a video.

View of the sky in Ponca City before the tornado hit. (Facebook/Christy Williamz)

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This comes at a time when the National Weather Service has a ‘Severe Thunderstorm Warning’ in place for Ponca City. Other spots included are Kaw City and Kildare. The warning continues till 7:45pm CDT. “This storm will contain golf ball sized hail!,” they shared.

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{{^usCountry}} Amid news of the tornado in Ponca City, one person from Cushing mentioned that strong winds were felt there too. The individual also shared a photo. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amid news of the tornado in Ponca City, one person from Cushing mentioned that strong winds were felt there too. The individual also shared a photo. {{/usCountry}}

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Several other people shared visuals from the tornado near Ponca City.

Ponca City: Scary videos from tornado

One person shared a set of videos documenting the damage from the storm and the tornado. “Some Ponca City damage vids,” they wrote.

Another video from the KOCO storm chaser was put up on Facebook. The individual noted “Between Tonkawa and Ponca City a few minutes ago, this storm continues to intensify. This was right before it produced a Tornado near Ponca City.”

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Another person shared a clip of a severely overcast sky and wrote “Took this out at the triple t in McCord 15 minutes ago. Take notice of the circulation not more then 1/4 mile in front of me and then not more then 3 minutes later me and my wife seen power flashes 2 miles from us, followed by very strong winds and large hail.”

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A person wrote on a local community page “Tornado going down Hartford watch out!”. Yet another clip conveyed the strength of the wind during the storm.

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“This video is from Tori Haggard just east of Ponca City! This is the tornado warned storm moving into Osage County!!!,” the person wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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