Pope breaks down and cries while mentioning Ukraine at public prayer
Updated on Dec 08, 2022 09:21 PM IST
The pope's voice began to tremble as he mentioned the Ukrainians and he had to stop, unable to speak, for about 30 seconds.
Reuters | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Pope Francis broke down and cried on Thursday as he mentioned the suffering of Ukrainians during a traditional prayer at Rome's Spanish Steps.
Also Read | Argentina, the Vatican or…? Pope Francis reveals retirement plans
The pope's voice began to tremble as he mentioned the Ukrainians and he had to stop, unable to speak, for about 30 seconds while his head trembled. When he resumed the prayer, his voice was cracking.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics