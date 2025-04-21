Pope Francis dies: World leaders mourn demise, Modi extends condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other global leaders expressed their condolences following the death of Pope Francis, which was announced Monday morning by Vatican Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the camerlengo. In this Oct. 30, 2021 file photo, Pope Francis is seen with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vatican City.(PTI)

“At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,” Farrell said.

The news came just a day after Francis appeared before worshippers at Saint Peter's Basilica for Easter Sunday, waving to crowds from the balcony despite still recovering from a serious illness.

Francis had faced two near-death experiences earlier this year due to pneumonia. He was hospitalised for 38 days and discharged on March 23.

During his Easter appearance, he greeted the faithful in Saint Peter’s Square with a “Happy Easter” and in his traditional “Urbi et Orbi” benediction, he called for “freedom of thought and tolerance.”

World leaders mourn the demise of Pope Francis

World leaders paid tribute to Pope Francis, remembering him for his compassion, humility, and dedication to peace and social justice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope. I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace.”

In a condolence message to Christians and communities in the Holy Land, Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised the late Pope:

"A man of deep faith and boundless compassion, he dedicated his life to uplifting the poor and calling for peace in a troubled world," Herzog said.

"I truly hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the safe return of the hostages (in Gaza) will soon be answered," he added in a post on X.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said Pope Francis was a leader who connected with people and focused on contemporary global challenges.

"The global Catholic community bids farewell to a leader who recognised the burning issues of our day and called attention to them. With his sober way of life, acts of service and compassion, Pope Francis was a role model for many – Catholics and non-Catholics alike. We remember him with great respect," Schoof wrote on X.

Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz also shared a message of remembrance:

"He was guided by humility and faith in God's mercy," Merz posted on X, adding that Francis would be remembered for his unwavering support for society’s most vulnerable.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)