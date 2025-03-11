Pope Francis ‘no longer in danger of death' from pneumonia, says Vatican

Pope Francis health update: Pope Francis is no longer in imminent danger of death from pneumonia, Vatican said in the latest update on the pontiff's health, citing doctors, who have still decided to keep the 88-year-old hospitalised for some more days for treatment. Pope Francis is stable and has shown significant improvement in the recent days.(AFP)

The pontiff is stable and has shown significant improvement in the recent days, as also seen in blood tests results and his positive responses to drug treatments.

The Vatican's statement, however, said, "In view of the complexity of the clinical picture and the important infectious picture presented on admission, it will be necessary to continue medical drug therapy in a hospital setting for additional days."

The Pope was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 after a tough fought battle with bronchitis. He has been suffering with a chronic lung disease and respiratory issues.

‘Pope in stable condition for over a week’

In an earlier update on Monday, the Vatican said that the pontiff had resumed his physical and respiratory therapy at the hospital after a quiet night. Pope Francis has been using a nasal tube for supplementary oxygen to help him breathe better during the day and a non-invasive mechanical ventilation mask during night time.

The 88-year-old pontiff's lung infection had worsened into a complex respiratory tract infection and a double pneumonia that sidelined his legacy at the Vatican and raised several concerns over the future.

Notably, Pope Francis had been following the Vatican's week-long spiritual retreat through video conferencing while recovering from the double pneumonia. On Monday, the pontiff looked ahead to the 12th anniversary of his election amid questions of the future of his papacy.

Doctors have reported that the Pope has now remained in a stable condition for more than a week, with no fever, respiratory crises and good oxygen levels in his blood for several days.

Such a stability in itself is a positive thing in addition to the good response the pontiff is showing to the therapy, doctors added. However, they have continued to keep the Pope's prognosis "guarded", which suggests that he is not out of danger, a report from The Associated Press said.

The Vatican will mark Pope Francis' election's 12th anniversary on Thursday, the first one with the pontiff out of sight but still in charge. Pope Francis was elected as the 266th pope, the first Jesuit pope and first from Latin America on March 13, 2013, after the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

(with AP inputs)