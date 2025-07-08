Porsche Deliveries Fall on Weakness in China and Germany

Porsche car deliveries fell 6% in the first half of the year to 146,391 vehicles as strong growth in North America failed to offset sharp declines in China and Germany.

The fall in deliveries follows an 8% decline in the first quarter as it faces challenges in juggling the transition to electric vehicles with intense competition in China and new trade hurdles from President Trump’s automobile tariffs that began in April.

First-half deliveries in North America rose 10% on year to 43,577 vehicles, buoyed by higher product availability in the market and price protection that the company offered against the higher import tariffs, Porsche said.

The German premium sports-car maker said Tuesday that the Chinese market is still challenging, particularly in the luxury segment, so focus remains on balancing demand and supply. Deliveries in the country fell 28% to 21,302 cars in the first six months of the year.

In Europe, deliveries fell 8% to 35,381 cars, with Germany having a 23% drop, though Porsche noted that last year there was disproportionately strong growth in both markets.

The company expects the environment to remain challenging in the second half of the year.

“This makes it all the more important that we work closely with our sales regions to carefully balance supply and demand in line with our ‘value over volume’ strategy,” Matthias Becker, member of the executive board for sales and marketing, said.

Porsche has cut guidance twice this year, warning of hits from U.S. import tariffs, a realignment of its battery activities, and investments in new combustion engines and hybrid models as it scales back its EV ambitions to refocus efforts on gas-powered cars with the market transition to EVs taking longer than expected.

However, in its statement Tuesday, it said it significantly increased the share of electrified vehicles it sold in the first half of 2025. Around 36.1% of the cars it delivered in the period were electrified, with 23.5% all-electric vehicles and 12.6% plug-in hybrids.

The Macan recorded the strongest growth among the sports car manufacturer’s six model series, with an increase of 15%. Deliveries of the Panamera grew by 13%.

“The fully electric Macan is making a significant contribution to our proportion of electrified cars,” Becker said. “Overall, we have succeeded in keeping sales volumes stable and balanced across the sales regions despite ongoing geopolitical challenges.”

