Positions of Moscow, Kyiv sound more realistic: Zelensky on 5th round of talks

As the fifth round of peace talks concluded between Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said early Wednesday that the position of both countries sounded more realistic but more time was required.

"The meetings continue, and, I am informed, the positions during the negotiations already sound more realistic. But time is still needed for the decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine," Zelensky said in a video message. He will address the US Congress later on Wednesday as he seeks help to stop the Russian invasion.

Apart from Zelensky, Ihor Zhovkva, the deputy chief of staff to the Ukrainian president, said on Tuesday that negotiations with Russia became “more constructive”, adding Moscow softened its stand by no longer airing the demand that Ukraine surrenders.

However, after Tuesday's meeting was over, top Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said the latest round of talks between his country and Russia was difficult and sticky and there were fundamental contradictions between both sides.

Podolak said there was certainly room for compromise and the peace negotiations will continue on Wednesday.

It has been three weeks since Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine. Despite multiple rounds of peace talks, Moscow continues its invasion across Ukraine's cities.

More than three million people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of the war on February 24, the United Nations said, adding the number will likely go up.

As many as 636 civilians including 46 children have been killed in the war so far, the UN said and pointed out the actual toll could be much higher as there have been delays corroborating reports from places such as Kharkiv and Mariupol, which are witnessing intense fighting.

Russia justifies its actions in Ukraine as a special military operation and has denied targeting civilians.

