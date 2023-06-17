Indian student seen carrying UK woman to his flat to rape her in chilling video, arrested

Indian student Preet Vikal who was captured on CCTV carrying a woman home to rape her has been sentenced, BBC reported. The footage showed Preet Vikal carrying the "intoxicated" woman in his arms and across his shoulders through Cardiff city centre. The 20-year-old admitted rape and was sentenced to six years and nine months in a young offenders' institution, the report added.

The woman said that she was left unable to sleep following the attack last June. Preet Vikal had met the woman while she was on a night out with friends. He has been sentenced to six years in a young offenders' institution.

As the woman began to walk home, she got separated from her friends and was later seen on CCTV being carried by Preet Vikal along King Edward VII Avenue and North Road who then took her to a property in the North Road area where he raped her.

“Stranger attacks such as these are extremely unusual in Cardiff but in Preet Vikal we had a dangerous individual. He took advantage of an intoxicated and vulnerable young woman who became separated from her friends,” South Wales police said adding that an "extensive" overview of CCTV led to Preet Vikal being identified and arrested.

He will serve two thirds of his sentence in custody and the remainder on licence, BBC reported.

