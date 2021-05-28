Pregnant woman gets stuck on 18-foot high wall while trying to enter US; video surfaces

A 23-year-old pregnant woman got stuck atop a steel wall at the US-Mexico border in downtown El Paso and was eventually rescued by firefighters. According to local media reports, the Honduran woman was trying to jump the border fence between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez. While she managed to scale up the 18-foot high wall, she was unable to climb down.

The US customs and border protection (CBP), the agency in charge of securing American borders and facilitating lawful international and trade, said that the woman was taken to University Medical Center for a medical evaluation and was found in good health, per reports. She was immediately processed and expelled the same day to Mexico under Title 42, which refers to the use of a section of US public health law to prohibit people from entering the country who potentially pose a health risk.

A video of the rescue effort surfaced online in which the CBP can be seen helping her down the border fence.

In March 2020, the department of health and human services (HHS) issued an emergency regulation to implement Section 265 of US Code Title 42. The implementation allowed the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prohibit those from entering the US when the director believes that “there is serious danger of the introduction of [a communicable] disease into the United States.”

The then-CDC director, Robert R Redfield, was quick to rely on the regulation and issued an order suspending the “introduction” of certain individuals who have been in “Coronavirus Impacted Areas.” The use of Title 42 to expel asylum seekers to their country of last transit has been controversial.

Immigration Impact, a project of the American Immigration Council, recently carried an article titled ‘It’s Time to End Title 42’, written by Rebekah Wolf, criticising the use of Trump-era policy to restrict asylum seekers from accessing the US immigration system. Wolf accused the Trump administration of misusing an outdated public health law to “‘trump’ the United States’ own laws designed to protect asylum seekers.”

“With the country’s evolving knowledge of how Covid-19 is spread, no legitimate public health justification for its continuation, and the wide range of alternatives to detention that are available, Title 42 should be ended immediately,” she added.