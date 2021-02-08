Home / World News / Preliminary report into Sriwijaya Air crash expected on February 10
Preliminary report into Sriwijaya Air crash expected on February 10

The 26-year-old Boeing Co 737-500 jet crashed into the Java Sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta on Jan. 9, killing all 62 people on board.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Relatives weep as they pray during the burial of Fadly Satrianto, a victim of the crash of Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. (AP)

Indonesia's air accident investigator expects to release the preliminary report into last month's deadly crash of a Sriwijaya Air plane on Feb. 10, the agency's head said on Monday.

The report will be uploaded to the National Transportation Safety Committee's (KNKT) website once available, its chief Soerjanto Tjahjono told Reuters in a text message.

Investigators quickly located and read the plane's flight data recorder and sent parts of the plane, including the autothrottle system that controls engine power automatically, to the United States and Britain for examination.

Divers have yet to recover the cockpit voice recorder, which would help investigators better understand any human factors related to the crash.

