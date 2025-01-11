President Biden says Meta scrapping fact-checking in US is ‘really shameful’

US President Joe Biden on Friday condemned social media giant Meta's recent move to replace a stringent fact-checking program with ‘liberal’ Community Notes and said the move was “completely contrary” to American values. President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.(AP)

“I think it's really shameful. Telling the truth matters,” news agency AFP quoted Biden as saying.

‘Real-world harm’

Biden's condemnation comes as the International Fact-Checking Network, in a letter to founder Mark Zuckerberg, warned of “real-world harm” if Meta decides to emulate the recent policy beyond the US.

“Some of these countries are highly vulnerable to misinformation that spurs political instability, election interference, mob violence and even genocide,” IFCN said.

“If Meta decides to stop the program worldwide, it is almost certain to result in real-world harm in many places,” the letter added.

The network also rejected Zuckerberg's allegations that fact-checkers are “too politically biased” as “false” and said the company itself had “consistently praised their rigour and effectiveness.”

Zuckerberg defends move

In an interview on Friday with podcaster Joe Rogan, Zuckerberg seemed to suggest that the fact-checking program was irrelevant to the current times. “Something out of 1984,” he said, referring to George Orwell's dystopian novel.

Meta CEO also blamed the program for “destroying so much trust,” especially in the US and regretted giving “too much deference” to the traditional forms of media. Zuckerberg also faulted them for pushing a narrative that social media disinformation had swung the 2016 presidential election in favour of Donald Trump.

Brazil, UN question Meta's move

Volker Turk, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, said on Friday that regulating harmful content and hate speech on social media cannot be termed “censorship.” Turk warned of “real world consequences” if such content is allowed to circulate unchecked.

On Friday, Brazil gave Meta 72 hours to explain its fact-checking policy for the country and how it plans to protect its citizens “fundamental rights” on its platforms.

Attorney General Jorge Messias warned of resorting to “legal and judicial” measures if Meta does not respond to its judicial notice in time.

(With AFP inputs)