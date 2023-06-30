‘Not done fighting yet’, Biden to announce new plan to protect student loan borrowers amid SC's ruling

President Joe Biden is set to announce new actions aimed at protecting student loan borrowers in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that halted his plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt. Despite the setback, the Biden administration has prepared for this scenario and remains committed to addressing the issue.

President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University.(AP)

According to Reuters a White House source speaking on condition of anonymity, the president will emphasize that the fight is far from over and will unveil fresh initiatives to assist student loan borrowers. The source asserted that Republicans would be held accountable for obstructing Biden's efforts to provide relief to those in need.

"The president will make clear he’s not done fighting yet, and will announce new actions to protect student loan borrowers," said the source.

The Supreme Court's 6-3 decision to block Biden's debt cancellation plan is seen as a blow to the president's policy agenda. It also intensifies the pressure from progressive voters who have been urging the administration to take stronger action on student loan debt.

Prominent progressive voice Senator Elizabeth Warren took to Twitter, urging the president to utilize other available tools to address the issue and fulfill his commitment to the millions of Americans awaiting relief.

However, Republicans welcomed the Supreme Court's ruling, arguing that Biden's original student loan relief plan was unconstitutional and unfair to those who had already paid off their loans or made different choices regarding their education and career paths.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel criticized the proposed "bailout" and commended the Supreme Court for rejecting what she deemed a desperate vote-grabbing tactic.

The battle over student loan relief is far from over, with Biden's forthcoming actions signaling his determination to find alternative pathways to provide assistance to student loan borrowers. The blame game between the two parties continues, with Republicans claiming victory in the court ruling and the Biden administration shifting the responsibility onto them for denying much-needed relief to struggling borrowers.

(With inputs from Reuters)