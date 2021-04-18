Home / World News / Presidential elections in Syria to take place on May 26, says Parliament speaker
world news

Presidential elections in Syria to take place on May 26, says Parliament speaker

The election is widely expected to give President Bashar Assad a fourth seven-year term. It is unclear whether any candidates will run against him but any such runs would be symbolic.
AP | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Speaker Hammoud Sabbagh said the window for nominations will be open for 10 days starting Monday.(Reuters file photo)

Syria's parliament speaker announced Sunday that presidential elections in the war-ravaged country will be held on May 26.

Speaker Hammoud Sabbagh said the window for nominations will be open for 10 days starting Monday. Syrians abroad will vote May 20, he said.

The election is widely expected to give President Bashar Assad a fourth seven-year term. It is unclear whether any candidates will run against him but any such runs would be symbolic.

The United States last month warned Assad that the Biden administration will not recognize the result of its presidential election unless the voting is free, fair, supervised by the United Nations and represents all of Syrian society.

Syria has been in the throes of civil war since 2011, when Arab Spring-inspired protests against the Assad family rule turned into an armed insurgence in response to a brutal military crackdown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
syria‬
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP